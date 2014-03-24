The Atheists' Case for Fighting Poverty

Pew also plotted the proportion of people in each country who see belief in God as necessary for morality against the “wealth” of that country (expressed as per capita gross domestic product). As you see below, the correlation is strong and statistically significant. Clearly, those who live in richer countries see a weaker connection between religion and morality. There are two outliers, though (circled in the plot). As Pew notes:

Two countries, however, stand out as clear exceptions to this pattern: the U.S. and China. Americans are much more likely than their economic counterparts to say belief in God is essential to morality, while the Chinese are much less likely to do so.

What is curious here is that Pew doesn’t discuss the relationship between the answer to their question and the religiosity of the countries surveyed. Surely a critical factor involved in the relationship shown in the first figure is belief in God. And much data supports that. Another Pew survey, as well as one from NORC and the University of Chicago, show that Sub-Saharan African countries, and those in the Middle East, are among the most religious countries in the world. The U.S. is the most religious of First World countries, and China, because of its Communist past and general lack of theistic religions, is notably nonreligious. Greece and Poland are more religious than Britain or France, and Canada is less religious than the U.S.

In other words, if in the second graph you plotted religiosity of these nations versus the goodness-requires-God quotient, you’d get the same strong relationship, but a positive one. That’s a no-brainer, because clearly countries that are more religious will have inhabitants who see morality as more closely tied to God.

Another curious omission is one relevant to the second figure showing a negative relationship between a country’s wealth and its belief that God is required for morality. Why, exactly, does that relationship exist? The answer is becoming increasingly clear in sociological studies such as the three cited at right: The degree of religious belief within a country—or within a state in the U.S.—is positively related to how socially dysfunctional it is. And sociologists have quantified that dysfunction using indices like average income, income inequality, homicide and incarceration rates, longevity, and so on. Although this work has been done largely in Western countries, I’m confident that if measures of social well-being were applied to the highly religious countries of Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, they would also be deemed deeply dysfunctional.

Although we don’t know the precise cause of the more-well-being/less religion relationship (it’s possible, for example, that religion produces dysfunctional societies, or there’s some unidentified factor affecting both religiosity and well-being), there are suggestions that social dysfunction is an important cause of higher religiosity. Why? Perhaps because people turn to God for hope and solace when they can’t get it from the policies of their government or from a national ethos that citizens should be taken care of. In that sense, Marx was right to indict religion as the “sigh of the oppressed creature.”