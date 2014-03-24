The 2014 Winner of the Pritzker Prize is Revolutionizing Architecture

Public architecture, unlike much politically inflected contemporary art, is rarely naïve or insufferably preachy. More important, it neither sneers at aesthetic distinction nor insistently distinguishes art from life. Its products, now in the ground on every continent, are evident in the works of a whole generation of architects several decades out of school, including David Adjaye, who has designed an impressive series of community libraries in underprivileged neighborhoods in Washington, D.C.; Alejandro Aravena’s social housing projects in Chile with his firm Elemental; Ana Heringer and Eike Roswag’s beautifully made “Handmade School” in Bangladesh; Diébédo Francis Kéré’s schools in Burkina Faso; Urban Think Tank’s many projects in Venezuela; and the Butaro District Hospital and Doctor’s Housing in Rwanda and Primary School in Kenya by Boston’s Mass Design Group.





Ban, about a decade older than most architects in this activist generation, was there first. In 1994, he discovered that destitute refugees from Rwanda’s genocide were selling the aluminum poles that the UNHCR had provided as the skeletons for temporary housing and mowing down trees for their structural lumber instead—a doubly wasteful problem. Ban emerges from a historical tradition of practitioners, like Frei Otto and Eladio Dieste, who coax artistry out of structural and material innovation; he had been experimenting with architectural uses of paper, and especially cardboard tubing, since the mid-1980s. Ban contacted the UNHCR and didn’t stop phoning until someone heard the message: substituting cardboard tubes for aluminum rods was a feasible alternative. Refugees would get their temporary housing; the UN wouldn’t waste so much money; Rwanda would keep more of its trees; and the world would be just one little bit more sustainable, since cardboard tubing was lighter to ship and could be recycled when people moved into more permanent shelters.

If Ban’s temporary housing is not much to look at, many of his other disaster relief projects are beautifully made and beautiful to look at; they may be made from paper, cardboard, earthenware bricks, shipping containers, and more, but they’d look right at home in Bomb or Wallpaper. And these temporary churches, schools, houses, and more—designed to accommodate local conditions and to capitalize on the skills of available labor pools—have measurably improved the lives of people in forsaken places. Kobe and Onagawa (near Fukushima), Port-au-Prince, Bhuj in India, Chengdu in China, and Kirindu in Sri Lanka are all a little bit better, thanks to Ban’s determination, social conscience, and exemplary marriage of pragmatism, sustainability, and artistry.