The 2014 Winner of the Pritzker Prize is Revolutionizing Architecture

Shigeru Ban, the 57-year-old winner of this year’s Pritzker Prize for Architecture, has built a career that pushes the possibilities for architecture. Ban is almost certainly the only laureate in the Pritzker Prize’s 36-year history whose name is familiar to officials of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Red Cross, as well as to the high-flying art-world curators (he built The Nomadic Museum, which spent four months on Pier 54 in New York City) and fashionistas (he’s responsible for designing exhibitions for Hermès and Issey Miyake).

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the new world of architecture (and gratitude to the Pritzker Committee for celebrating its arrival). As recently as ten years ago, superb design and the social good were usually antithetical to one another; designing for the public good consigned you to the ghettos of social housing or the emerging sustainability movement. But the trifecta of globalization, climate change, and digital technology has thoroughly reshaped architecture as a profession and as an art. One of the many consequences of this reshaping is that so-called public architecture—the built environmental analogue to “public health”—commands a first-row seat alongside other pursuits in the profession.

Public architecture, unlike much politically inflected contemporary art, is rarely naïve or insufferably preachy. More important, it neither sneers at aesthetic distinction nor insistently distinguishes art from life. Its products, now in the ground on every continent, are evident in the works of a whole generation of architects several decades out of school, including David Adjaye, who has designed an impressive series of community libraries in underprivileged neighborhoods in Washington, D.C.; Alejandro Aravena’s social housing projects in Chile with his firm Elemental; Ana Heringer and Eike Roswag’s beautifully made “Handmade School” in Bangladesh; Diébédo Francis Kéré’s schools in Burkina Faso; Urban Think Tank’s many projects in Venezuela; and the Butaro District Hospital and Doctor’s Housing in Rwanda and Primary School in Kenya by Boston’s Mass Design Group.





Ban, about a decade older than most architects in this activist generation, was there first. In 1994, he discovered that destitute refugees from Rwanda’s genocide were selling the aluminum poles that the UNHCR had provided as the skeletons for temporary housing and mowing down trees for their structural lumber instead—a doubly wasteful problem. Ban emerges from a historical tradition of practitioners, like Frei Otto and Eladio Dieste, who coax artistry out of structural and material innovation; he had been experimenting with architectural uses of paper, and especially cardboard tubing, since the mid-1980s. Ban contacted the UNHCR and didn’t stop phoning until someone heard the message: substituting cardboard tubes for aluminum rods was a feasible alternative. Refugees would get their temporary housing; the UN wouldn’t waste so much money; Rwanda would keep more of its trees; and the world would be just one little bit more sustainable, since cardboard tubing was lighter to ship and could be recycled when people moved into more permanent shelters.