China's Dan Brown is a Subtle Subversive

The literary writer who attains commercial success is a rare breed. One who mixes genres, merges history with fable, and mines the constrictive reality of his repressive state—while boasting of sales in the millions—may only exist in one person. And, surprisingly enough, that person is Chinese.

According to the American publisher of the writer who goes by the pen name Mai Jia, Mai is the “most popular author in the world you’ve never heard of.” (Pen names are not unusual for Chinese writers; his real name is Jiang Benhu.) An espionage novelist who navigates the top-secret world of cryptography, Mai has been hailed as China’s Dan Brown. In the words of Mai himself, he is a pessimist whose abiding faith in literature gives him the power to, as he half-jokes, “converse with the devil.” Farrar, Straus and Giroux has recently released the translation of his 2002 bestseller, Decoded, whose success in China has earned him a hit TV series and countless Chinese fans.

Mai had the ill-luck of being born into a landowning, reactionary, Christian family in the 1960s, when Party doctrine declared the three most egregious political affronts to be capitalist thinking, private property, and religion. Solitude and ostracization were part of daily life for the young Mai, but they also proved ideal conditions for a boy who liked to “talk to himself” on the page; his journals stacked up to 36 volumes. At the age of 17, he was recruited by the Army Engineering Academy into a top-secret unit only later revealed to be a training ground for spies. Despite a marked preference for the pen over the pistol, Mai stayed in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for the next 17 years. He turned this acquaintance with the unusually intelligent men and women of the PLA into material for his novels. After Decoded, Mai went on to write three more novels about military intelligence spanning from the Republican Era to the Cultural Revolution.

Rong Jingzhen, the autistic genius at the center of Decoded, was—like Mai—born in Maoist China under inauspicious circumstances. Nicknamed the Grim Reaper—his extraordinarily large head supposedly killed his mother during his birth—Rong grows up companionless. About the boy’s brilliance, however, there never seems much doubt: “There were many things about Rong that an ordinary person could simply not understand,” the narrator observes. “He could go for months, maybe as long as a year, without saying a word, but when he finally did open his mouth, he would say something that quite possibly was more important than everything you have said in your entire life put together.” When his remarkable mathematical aptitude is recognized, he is forcibly conscripted into a cryptology unit in the service of Communist China. The adult Rong is at first ambivalent and then quickly possessed by his project, dedicating his life to cracking two famously impossible codes.