China's Dan Brown is a Subtle Subversive

Mai had the ill-luck of being born into a landowning, reactionary, Christian family in the 1960s, when Party doctrine declared the three most egregious political affronts to be capitalist thinking, private property, and religion. Solitude and ostracization were part of daily life for the young Mai, but they also proved ideal conditions for a boy who liked to “talk to himself” on the page; his journals stacked up to 36 volumes. At the age of 17, he was recruited by the Army Engineering Academy into a top-secret unit only later revealed to be a training ground for spies. Despite a marked preference for the pen over the pistol, Mai stayed in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for the next 17 years. He turned this acquaintance with the unusually intelligent men and women of the PLA into material for his novels. After Decoded, Mai went on to write three more novels about military intelligence spanning from the Republican Era to the Cultural Revolution.

Rong Jingzhen, the autistic genius at the center of Decoded, was—like Mai—born in Maoist China under inauspicious circumstances. Nicknamed the Grim Reaper—his extraordinarily large head supposedly killed his mother during his birth—Rong grows up companionless. About the boy’s brilliance, however, there never seems much doubt: “There were many things about Rong that an ordinary person could simply not understand,” the narrator observes. “He could go for months, maybe as long as a year, without saying a word, but when he finally did open his mouth, he would say something that quite possibly was more important than everything you have said in your entire life put together.” When his remarkable mathematical aptitude is recognized, he is forcibly conscripted into a cryptology unit in the service of Communist China. The adult Rong is at first ambivalent and then quickly possessed by his project, dedicating his life to cracking two famously impossible codes.

Rong’s story is narrated from the viewpoint of an investigative journalist whose findings give shape to a life of conflicting allegiances. As a progeny of a family of Chinese patriots, Rong’s childhood caregiver is a Christian foreigner named Mr. Auslander. A decade and a half later, Rong is mentored by yet another foreigner, a Polish refugee from Nazi Germany, who guides his young protégé until teacher and student find each other on opposing sides of a covert war. Rong is trained internationally, at Princeton, Harvard, and Cambridge. Work, more than his job, is perhaps Rong’s only consistent devotion.