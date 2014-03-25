Inside Flannery O'Connor's Universe

But provincialism and parochialism have senses other than the pejorative. There is everything to be said from the novelist's point of view, for an attitude toward one's work grounded in a narrow personal conviction; and for a love of—an obsession with, whether in love or in hate—one's own province, be it Mississippi, middle Tennessee or Brooklyn; Paris, London or the Russian steppes. And this seems to me to be more true now, in this period of history, than it has ever been.

For provinces and parishes are vanishing, taking with them the settings, the characters, the very life of the novel and the story.

Marshall McLuhan wrote that soon we will all be living in what he called the "global village." Through the insinuation of radio, television and travel (as intimately into the lives of every villager in Central Africa as into the lives of American viewers of the "Johnny Carson" and the "Today" shows), everybody in every society will (perhaps already has) come to know intimately the people and ways of every other society. The differences that used to be marked by barriers like mountain ranges and national boundaries and foreign languages will vanish and we will all become like each other.