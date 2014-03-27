Dear College, Quit Asking Me for Money!

The email spam and inconvenient phone calls, however, aren’t the problem. It is the fundamental unseemliness of universities’ relentless solicitation of donations from recent alumni in a country where the current balance of outstanding student loans is 1/15 of the nation’s entire GDP. More than half of recent graduates at the time I finished school in 2012 were unemployed or underemployed, and many more were mal-employed—working in fields other than those offered by their majors. Universities must realize that many of us cannot spare the donation required to get a mug with our class year on it. Just a few weeks ago Harvard received the largest donation in the college’s history, but recent Harvard grads are nevertheless still getting requests. Donations from recent graduates can’t possibly account for more than a fraction of a school’s endowment—so why do they pursue them so tenaciously?

Students typically won’t let you off the phone before lowering the requested donation to an absolute minimum and asking for a single dollar. This is because university rankings are based partially on donations—and not only on the amount donated, but on the number of donations. Alumni gifts, according to college-ranking boards like the Princeton Review, are a good way of determining both how much students like their schools, and of how well they do after graduation. So, although more than half of the students in my graduating class had no full-time job prospects or were working jobs that were far below their level of education after graduation, schools feel determined to solicit donations, no matter how small, in order to maintain their spots in the all-important college rankings. 5,000 donations of 20 dollars might be worth more in terms of rankings than two donations of $1 million.

The endless fundraising aimed at recent alumni are also a strategic move: a 1990s study on patterns in alumni donations found that past donations are a remarkably strong indicator that an alumnus is likely to give major gifts to the school later in life. After all, it is difficult to rationalize donating money one year and not the next. Overwhelmed with nostalgia, I made the mistake of donating 25 dollars to my class fund during the last week of my senior year. I have since learned that donating money is probably a lot like inviting a vampire into one’s home.