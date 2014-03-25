The Democratic "Smackdown" on Nate Silver Is Awfully Tame

If you listen to Howard Kurtz or Tony Lee, the Democratic Party and Nate Silver are in a big fight. The famed statistician and Democratic officials have gone back and forth over his Senate forecast, released on Sunday night, projecting that Republicans will take control of the upper chamber in the midterm elections. In fact, there is no fight, but that hasn’t stopped the media from perpetuating the false storyline anyways.

As David Graham points out in The Atlantic, Democrats are offering mixed messages in response to Silver’s forecast. One, targeted at reporters, is that the Democrats aren’t panicking and there is a long time left before the midterms. The second, directed at donors, is that Silver’s forecasts are scary and warrant a big check to the Democratic Party. Those messages clearly contradict each other. Instead of pointing that out though, the media has focused on the fictional battle between the Democrats and Silver.

On Monday Guy Cecil, the executive director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, blasted out a memo to the press. In it, he pointed out two issues with Silver’s forecasts:

1. In 2012, Silver’s forecasts gave Democrats a low probability of winning Senate races they ultimately won.