Zhong’s findings fit with the conclusion of a more prominent study. In the infamous Stanford prison experiment in 1971, psychology professor Philip Zimbardo recruited 24 physically and mentally healthy adult men and assigned half of them to act as prisoners and half as guards in a simulated jail he built in the basement of Stanford’s psychology building. Zimbardo and his team planned to observe the psychological changes that would take place over the course of two weeks—but the behavior of the men assigned to impersonate wardens became so sadistic, and the prisoners’ mental health so compromised, that he brought the experiment to an end after just six days. One of the key tools Zimbardo used to transform the ordinary men acting as “guards” into monsters? Mirrored sunglasses.

Sunglasses don’t confer as great a degree of anonymity as masks, but there’s a larger body of evidence showing masks’ detrimental impact on moral behavior. Throughout history, governments have regulated masks in the interest of maintaining public order. In the 12th century, Pope Innocent III banned masks as part of a crackdown on immorality among the clergy. In 1845, New York State made it illegal for for three or more people to wear masks in public, after farmers in the Hudson Valley dressed up as Native Americans and attacked and killed their landlords. Around the world, people don masks for rituals and ceremonies requiring them to let loose—from the violent masked clowns of the Mexican Yaqui Pascola to the revelers at Carnival celebrations across Europe.

In the past few decades, social scientists have contributed empirical data showing that masks make people more likely to violate rules and norms. In 1979, Purdue University psychologists Franklin Miller and Kathleen Rowold looked at how putting on a mask affected the chance of children breaking rules by tracking the behavior of 58 kids on Halloween, some of whom wore masks as part of their costumes. The children were offered a bowl of candy and told they could take two pieces, and, as they expected, the kids in masks were way more likely to take more candy than they were supposed to: 62 percent of the children in masks broke the two-candy limit, compared to 37 percent of those whose faces were visible.