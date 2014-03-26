As if to add to the monarchical and imperial nostalgia of the whole event, Obama made one interesting reference. "In this place, we remember the courage of 'Brave Little Belgium.'" These last three words formed a patriotic phrase in Britain in 1914 after Belgium was taken over by Germany. Imperialists like Kipling and government spokespeople claimed that Britain and the Allies were engaging in the war to protect the brave little Belgians, and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. (German behavior in Belgium was indeed terrible, although many atrocity stories were manufactured by the British press. And Belgian freedom was not the reason Britain went to war.)

The worst part of Obama's speech, however, was this comment: "Here, we visited the grave of a young Polish immigrant to America who just a few hours into his very first battle gave his life for his adopted country." Isn't there something grotesque about celebrating the life of an immigrant who made it all the way to America only to waste his life on a stupid imperial European war that the United States decided to get involved in?

It's true that Obama is the president and thus feels an understandable need to celebrate those who fought in America's wars. But a better way to remember the men who fought and died in World War I is to say that they tragically went (or were sent) to fight in a conflict that should never have begun, and in any event should never have been joined by the United States. As someone who was elected thanks to his opposition to a different misguided war that "should nebver have been authorized," Obama should have the courage to say so.