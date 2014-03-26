'The Good Wife" Can Compete with Cable Drama, But it Shouldn't

“Game of Thrones,” “Walking Dead,” “Boardwalk Empire” have all made the idea that “nobody is safe” a writers’ room badge of honor. As New York magazine wrote in last year’s list of rules for creating a prestige TV drama, “killing main characters will keep your audience on its toes and telegraph your intention to take dramatic risks.” And it might even get your show trending on Twitter, where audiences have become primed to react to “Holy Shit” moments with shock, grief, and spoiler warnings. What better way to create event television?

“The Good Wife,” though, has never been that kind of show. At its best, it gives the stuff of daily life—flirtations, attraction, professional slights—the narrative tension of a thriller; no other series can imbue a walk down a hallway with such high dramatic stakes.The tightly wound show already upended its basic structure once this season, when Alicia Florick (Julianna Margulies) started her own law firm, breaking off from the office that had been her home, and the series’ main setting, for the past four years. That episode, aptly titled “Hitting the Fan,” was more riveting than any “Red Wedding,” though the only violence committed was against a piece of furniture.

And so when Will was shot 40 minutes into Sunday night’s episode, by a troubled college student he was defending on murder charges, it seemed impossible he would actually die. But then there was his corpse, lying on a gurney, dead on arrival at the emergency room. When the episode finished airing, Michelle and Robert King, the show’s co-creators, issued a public letter, explaining that Josh Charles wanted to move on to other projects when his contract ended. Was this just a bold, risky way of writing off the show’s charming, male lead? It was certainly viscerally painful television, emphasizing the haphazardness and muddle of violence. Suddenly “The Good Wife” had produced a moment as “omg” as any on “Breaking Bad.”