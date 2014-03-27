The only problem is that this aspect of Johnson’s personality, this hallmark of his leadership, is so well-known as to be a cliché. His mastery of Congress—physical, psychological, and strategic—is legendary and often pined for. Indeed, nothing has done more to revive LBJ’s historical reputation than Barack Obama’s comparative ineptitude in managing Congress. When Cranston as Johnson tricks Georgia Senator Richard Russell into holding the Southern segregationists’ fire on the civil rights bill, or wins the support of Republican Leader Everett Dirksen by flattering his puffed-up ego, the audience smiles or laughs—not, however, because these routines reveal something new about LBJ but, on the contrary, because they confirm precisely we already believed and admired about him.





All the Way likewise rehashes other clichés about Johnson. It is stuffed thick with cornpone. LBJ can barely utter a sentence that doesn’t contain a goofy or vivid Southern idiom or a raunchy story. Rarely does more than five minutes elapse before we hear yet another threat to slice off somebody’s balls. The resort to shopworn tropes, moreover, mars other roles too. Brandon Dirden, as Martin Luther King, never switches out of pulpit mode—even in his private conversations, he talks as if he’s bellowing from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

More troublingly, the narrative itself lapses at times into lazy and misleading stereotypes. Days of uncertainty about the attacks on a pair of American destroyers off the Vietnamese coast—the Gulf of Tonkin incident—are compressed into a crude, conspiratorial, even slanderous insinuation that LBJ sought a resolution for a free hand in Indochina purely for election-year purposes. Later, Walter Reuther, the great labor leader, is rendered as little more a seedy bagman, when, on Johnson’s orders, he threatens to cut off King’s funding to force civil rights leaders to accept a compromise over which Mississippi delegates to seat at the 1964 Democratic convention. In these places and others, the playwright, unsure of his history, falls back on popular culture conventions.

Plays about presidents, especially those from the recent past, are exceptionally hard to pull off. We already know these men—or think we know them—through their constant media exposure. No matter how good, an actor’s on-stage rendering of a particular president—whether Johnson, Kennedy, Bush, or someone else—can never really compete with or supplant our impressions of that politician accumulated over many years, through television, radio, film. With some presidents, like Nixon, actors descend into cheap mimicry, which makes for a diverting experience but forsakes insight or revelation. The best performances manage to get us to leave our seared images of the president to one side for the time being, to make us forget the real-life figures they aim to depict. But then, paradoxically, we may fault the performances for their lack of verisimilitude, for their departures and deviations from the historical script we instinctively want them to follow.

All the Way seems to have delighted the critics, and for good reason. It’s an inherently absorbing story, often funny, and, occasionally, even its notes of tragedy ring with authenticity. Its huge cast of characters, most of them famous personages—Hubert Humphrey, J. Edgar Hoover, Walter Jenkins, Roy Wilkins, Bob Moses—moving through a series of rapid scene changes keeps the action moving at a brisk clip. But I strongly suspect that this piece of theater has generated excitement among the political class not because it forces us to take a fresh look at Lyndon Johnson and politics of civil rights but because it spares us from having to do so.