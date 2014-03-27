To its credit, All the Way gives Johnson his due as one of the giants of twentieth-century history. The Baby Boomers who insisted that the blunders of Vietnam should negate the triumphs of the Great Society finally seem to be losing control of Johnson’s reputation. (With his usual tin ear for politics, The New York Times’s Adam Nagourney recently depicted current efforts to reassess LBJ as merely of a spin job by the Johnson family—akin to the dishonest campaigns waged by the likes of Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter to whitewash the awful record of their presidencies.) In All the Way, playwright Robert Schenkkan, following Caro, locates LBJ’s triumphs as president in his legislative genius. And he locates that legislative genius, in turn, in Johnson’s intuitive psychological command of his interpersonal relationships—the ability to massage each player in the intricate process of lawmaking into doing his part in carrying out the president’s will.

Cranston certainly brings to life Johnson’s fabled “Treatment”—one thinks of the frequently quoted words of LBJ’s early biographers Rowland Evans and Robert Novak: “He moved in close, his face a scant millimeter from his target, his eyes widening and narrowing, his eyebrows rising and falling. From his pockets poured clippings, memos, statistics. Mimicry, humor, and genius of analogy made The Treatment an almost hypnotic experience and rendered the target stunned and helpless.” Here, too, Johnson is rangy and kinetic, handling and manhandling his colleagues, splaying his legs out, prowling the stage.

The only problem is that this aspect of Johnson’s personality, this hallmark of his leadership, is so well-known as to be a cliché. His mastery of Congress—physical, psychological, and strategic—is legendary and often pined for. Indeed, nothing has done more to revive LBJ’s historical reputation than Barack Obama’s comparative ineptitude in managing Congress. When Cranston as Johnson tricks Georgia Senator Richard Russell into holding the Southern segregationists’ fire on the civil rights bill, or wins the support of Republican Leader Everett Dirksen by flattering his puffed-up ego, the audience smiles or laughs—not, however, because these routines reveal something new about LBJ but, on the contrary, because they confirm precisely we already believed and admired about him.