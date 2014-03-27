Last-Minute Shoppers Push Obamacare Sign-Ups Past 6 Million

More than 6 million Americans have signed up for private insurance through the Affordable Care Act's new marketplaces, the Administration announced on Thursday. And it appears that the rate of sign-ups is reaching new peaks.

The total passed 6 million sometime on Wednesday, according to officials, which means that about 1.75 million have selected an Obamacare plan in March. And the month is not yet over. Average daily enrollment works out to about 70,000, given the method the Department of Health and Human Services uses for accounting. The average daily enrollment in December, when people were rushing to get coverage in time for January, was about 63,000.

Officially, people still have a few more days to get coverage. Unofficially, they have at least another week or two, thanks to a new grace period that the Administration announced on Tuesday. Even with that extra time, the total number of signups by late March probably won’t reach the original projection of 7 million. And, based on anecdotal reporting, something like one-fifth of people signing up for insurance won’t pay their premiums right away. They won’t really have coverage.

Even so, the number of people who have insurance should be more than 5 million and, depending on the final figures, somewhere close to 6 million. That’s precisely what the Congressional Budget Office predicted recently, after taking account of the website problems and the effect they would have on enrollment.