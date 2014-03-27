Last-Minute Shoppers Push Obamacare Sign-Ups Past 6 Million

Officially, people still have a few more days to get coverage. Unofficially, they have at least another week or two, thanks to a new grace period that the Administration announced on Tuesday. Even with that extra time, the total number of signups by late March probably won’t reach the original projection of 7 million. And, based on anecdotal reporting, something like one-fifth of people signing up for insurance won’t pay their premiums right away. They won’t really have coverage.

Even so, the number of people who have insurance should be more than 5 million and, depending on the final figures, somewhere close to 6 million. That’s precisely what the Congressional Budget Office predicted recently, after taking account of the website problems and the effect they would have on enrollment.

As usual, these raw numbers leave many important questions unanswered. Nobody knows how many of these people had insurance before and, if they did, what kind of insurance it was or how much they were paying for it. And the national figure for enrollment doesn’t say much about state-by-state breakdowns, which is critical, because every state has its own insurance market. In any given state, poor enrollment could lead to higher prices next year.