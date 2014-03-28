Egypt Just Sentenced 500 Dissidents to Die. There Are 15,000 More in Prison

“Every time I have a cup of tea, every time I have something to eat, I wonder, what is he eating right now?” says a family member of Khaled Qazzaz, a former aide to Morsi who has been detained since last July.For months there was no legal record of Qazzaz’s detention. It was two weeks before his family learned where he was. After three months the authorities granted his family permission to visit. On December 17, he was formally arrested. At that time, news reports falsely claimed that he and two others’ arrests had been recent. They had already been in detention for over five months.When a family member brought Qazzaz’s one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Tahrir (named after the square that once stood for freedom for so many Egyptians), to visit her father in prison, she didn’t recognize him. He has been behind bars for a third of her young life. “It was heart-breaking,” his relative said.

Thousands of families have been affected similarly by the crackdown, which has grown beyond the Muslim Brotherhood to target activists, journalists and other who express dissent. Those who have made it to trial have been have been charged with membership in a banned organization, violating the protest law, attacking public property, and disturbing public order, among other things; but most have yet to be charged.

Qazzaz is now being held in Egypt’s Tora prison in the maximum-security wing called “the Scorpion” in a cell two meters long by two and a half meters wide. He has been detained for almost nine months without charge.In Egyptian prisons, detainees rely on family members to bring them everything, from fresh clothes to food to medication to clean drinking water. Those who have been released from prison report that prisoners whose families do not bring them provisions will often perform odd jobs for other prisoners in exchange for food. On January 25 prison guards confiscated everything that Qazzaz’s family had brought him, leaving only the clothes he was wearing and a blanket. A month ago prison officials announced there would be no visits to political prisoners for a month. His relative says they don’t know if he is getting his medication or even clean water. Cells are insect-infested and very cold.