Egypt Just Sentenced 500 Dissidents to Die. There Are 15,000 More in Prison

Earlier this week, when the Egyptian government sentenced 529 members of the Muslim Brotherhood to death in a case in which a single police officer had been killed, condemnation was swift and justified. “It defies logic,” said U.S. State Department Spokeswoman Marie Harf, noting that all those people had been tried in just two days. Additionally, the verdict was reached without the presentation of any evidence linking any of those accused to the crime. It’s a window into the byzantine Egyptian justice system, where injustices are rife: Since the military ousted Mohamed Morsi from the presidency last summer, 16,000 of his supporters have been detained in deplorable conditions in police stations and prisons across the country.

Some of these detainees, particularly journalists and secular activists, have generated public support and outrage. But the vast majority are ordinary members or supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood, and the rest of the country seems resigned to, or even approve of, their indefinite detention.

“Every time I have a cup of tea, every time I have something to eat, I wonder, what is he eating right now?” says a family member of Khaled Qazzaz, a former aide to Morsi who has been detained since last July.For months there was no legal record of Qazzaz’s detention. It was two weeks before his family learned where he was. After three months the authorities granted his family permission to visit. On December 17, he was formally arrested. At that time, news reports falsely claimed that he and two others’ arrests had been recent. They had already been in detention for over five months.When a family member brought Qazzaz’s one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Tahrir (named after the square that once stood for freedom for so many Egyptians), to visit her father in prison, she didn’t recognize him. He has been behind bars for a third of her young life. “It was heart-breaking,” his relative said.

Thousands of families have been affected similarly by the crackdown, which has grown beyond the Muslim Brotherhood to target activists, journalists and other who express dissent. Those who have made it to trial have been have been charged with membership in a banned organization, violating the protest law, attacking public property, and disturbing public order, among other things; but most have yet to be charged.