The Republican Plan to Help Poor Childless People Would Hurt Poor Parents

Will the Republicans go for it? That seems unlikely.

Under the current system, childless adults can collect a maximum of $496 a year in EITC benefits. That’s less than 10 percent what a parent with two kids can collect ($5,460). Murray’s plan would expand the credit for childless adults so that they could collect roughly $1,400—still a lot less than what parents could get, but a lot more than they get now. Murray, along with her co-sponsors Senators Jack Reed and Sherrod Brown, would also reduce the so-called “marriage penalty” in the EITC. This penalty occurs when two people filing jointly can collect less in benefits than they would each filing separately. The bill would fix that by allow dual-earning families to deduct 20 percent of one earner’s income, lowering their tax bill. It would also lower the eligibility age for childless adults to 21 from 25.

Rubio’s proposal (which would actually convert the EITC into a slightly different program called a wage subsidy), has some similarities. It, too, would allow childless adults and parents to collect equal amounts in benefits, while also eliminating the marriage penalty. But, in order to keep it deficit neutral, Rubio’s plan would necessitate a significant benefit cut for parents.