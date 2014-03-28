The Republican Plan to Help Poor Childless People Would Hurt Poor Parents

The foundation of the federal government’s antipoverty system is the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC, which increases the take-home pay of people working in low-wage jobs like waiting tables or cleaning hotel rooms. The program lifted some 6.5 million Americans out of poverty in 2012, including 3.3 million children, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. But the program has a major hole. Adults who don’t have children get barely any EITC benefits.

Republicans and Democrats have both offered proposals to fix that flaw. But the Republican plans, like the one Senator Marco Rubio introduced a few weeks ago, would close one hole while opening another. Specifically, they would help one group of low-income Americans, but only by hurting another. This week, Democratic Senator Patty Murray introduced an alternative—one that would help more people claim the benefit but without taking money away from people who already get it. And it would do so in a way that’s deficit neutral.

Will the Republicans go for it? That seems unlikely.

Under the current system, childless adults can collect a maximum of $496 a year in EITC benefits. That’s less than 10 percent what a parent with two kids can collect ($5,460). Murray’s plan would expand the credit for childless adults so that they could collect roughly $1,400—still a lot less than what parents could get, but a lot more than they get now. Murray, along with her co-sponsors Senators Jack Reed and Sherrod Brown, would also reduce the so-called “marriage penalty” in the EITC. This penalty occurs when two people filing jointly can collect less in benefits than they would each filing separately. The bill would fix that by allow dual-earning families to deduct 20 percent of one earner’s income, lowering their tax bill. It would also lower the eligibility age for childless adults to 21 from 25.