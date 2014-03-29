Why Is MoMA Hiding So Many of Its Greatest Pieces?

Is the Museum of Modern Art afraid of its own power? That’s an odd question to ask, given all the recent talk about MoMA’s playing Goliath as it moves to entirely obliterate the façade, interior, and footprint of the American Folk Art Museum’s building, which it purchased not long ago. But there is a sense in which MoMA does recoil from its own power—at least from the power of its permanent collection, which has a depth and a range the museum seems reluctant to entirely embrace. It is true that part of the thrust of MoMA’s new expansion plans is to make more room to display its permanent collection. And obviously the museum cannot disappoint the visitors who come to see Picasso’s Demoiselles d’Avignon, Mondrian’s Broadway Boogie Woogie, and Matisse’s Dance, by putting those masterworks in storage to make space for less celebrated works. Then again, there are lots of ways to showcase this astonishing assemblage of late nineteenth-century, twentieth-century, and twenty-first century art. MoMA’s permanent collection, one of the very greatest in the world, is a gold mine, a cabinet of curiosities, an embarrassment of riches, but there may also be a sense in which—because it reflects 85 years worth of mistakes, misunderstandings, and dramatic shifts in taste—it sometimes feels like an embarrassment, a Pandora’s Box, and a ball-and-chain.

I’d like to make a suggestion. Why doesn’t the Museum of Modern Art set up a regular schedule—perhaps of as many as twelve two-months mini-shows a year, with two running concurrently—to bring out of storage a wide variety of works? Let the museum explore all those crazy cul-de-sacs. When Andy Warhol organized a show of work from the Rhode Island School of Design’s museum, he called it “Raid the Icebox.” To MoMA I say: Let the raid begin! Back in 2007 and 2008 there was a series of shows along these lines—“Focus” exhibits they were called—that highlighted the museum’s riches in Ellsworth Kelly, Alexander Calder, Ad Reinhardt, and various other artists. And as part of “Abstract Expressionist New York” in 2010-11 there were eye-opening displays of lesser known works of the mid-century years, under the titles “Rock Paper Scissors” and “Ideas Not Theories: Artists and the Club, 1942-1962.” There’s so much more MoMA could do along these lines, and although some space and some money would need to be found to get such a project off the ground, I’m certain that whatever efforts were involved would be more than justified by the outpouring of excitement and enthusiasm such a program would inspire among New York’s most ardent museumgoers. (And compared to the expense of loan exhibitions, this would all be a bargain.) I know that twelve two-month shows a year is a lot to ask for—even if they are often shows of only five to ten works—but the breakneck speed of such a program, with young curatorial assistants given terrific opportunities to see what they can do, might bring back to MoMA some of the joyfully experimental spirit that characterized its early years, when with a skeleton staff they produced what now seems a bewilderingly large and complex exhibition schedule.