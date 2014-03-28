Despite the program’s origins, making this argument now is a stretch, frankly—not always so believable, and a workaround of the deeper, better justification. In fact, it's never been particularly obvious that Fulbrighters impact their host countries in such a large, measurable way. They're only there for nine months, which isn't very long to wow a nation. I had a Fulbright to South Africa in 2011, and I certainly never felt I was doing diplomacy. Actually, I had many discussions with my South African friends about my frustration with elements of American politics, as I suspect many Fulbrighters do, because Fulbrighters are the kind of people who want to get out of America for a time. I fear my impact, such as it was, may have actually been to de-idealize American politics and culture in a community where a number of lower-class bars and clothing shops are optimistically named "Obama,” and the line for the first Burger King to open in the country stretched several city blocks. At any rate, I was far too busy immersing myself in the new culture of my host country, to do much public megaphoning for American ideas.

And that’s the point of the Fulbright program. It was enormously educational—and just as educational about America as it was about my host country, as I’ll explain below. It’s an education program, as its official title claims, not a cloaked diplomacy program going by another name. That’s its great value, even if, as with so many lasting institutions, it started with a different goal in mind. The Fulbright is a worthy budget item because of the way it changes the Americans to whom it awards its grants, making them more valuable citizens of their own country.

First of all, living abroad awakens a kind of second soul in you. We are very different people in different environments, it turns out, and I think every Fulbrighter has experienced the thrill of witnessing a dramatically different self emerge in their new country, along with the other thrill of understanding a strange society. Living overseas gives grantees more dimensions, ultimately making them more multidimensional American citizens. Along with acquiring a specific understanding of a foreign culture, I often find that those who’ve lived abroad have acquired through it a more general empathy with human difference, having both seen that difference around them and experienced it within themselves when they moved.