The Fulbright program is under the knife again. There's a long and incredibly mistaken tradition of dumping on America's flagship international educational-exchange program, which sends 8,000 Americans and foreigners a year to each other’s countries to study things like physics and poetry in a completely different environment. The program started in the post-World War II peace-promoting glow; in the '50s, Joe McCarthy freaked out about it and tried to defund it, thundering that it was importing communism into the country; in the '80s Ronald Reagan sought to halve it, failing to see its value to the spirit of the country in a material age. Now President Obama has proposed a 13 percent cut to its budget, which will force major downgrades to the number of available grants, which are already extremely competitive to get.

The program is an easy target for budget cuts because its value has never been entirely quantifiable. Those who defend it from the reapers always suggest its main purpose is to provide a relatively cheap mechanism for "soft diplomacy." Slate's Rebecca Schulman made just this argument on Thursday—that the Fulbright grantees who go abroad are "truly" diplomats (!) whose "stellar example" overseas makes their host countries love America and thereby gets foreigners "to want the outcomes that [we] want." Senator J. William Fulbright did have "soft diplomacy" in mind when he proposed the program in the '40s. A fantastic Boston Globe story traces the Fulbright program’s ambiguous conception as "as a budget-priced megaphone to transmit American ideas to the world." Fulbright's idea—suffused with America's new "towering self-confidence in its new role as global superpower"—was that his happy band of grantees would prove to their host nations how fabulous Americans and American ideals are.

Despite the program’s origins, making this argument now is a stretch, frankly—not always so believable, and a workaround of the deeper, better justification. In fact, it's never been particularly obvious that Fulbrighters impact their host countries in such a large, measurable way. They're only there for nine months, which isn't very long to wow a nation. I had a Fulbright to South Africa in 2011, and I certainly never felt I was doing diplomacy. Actually, I had many discussions with my South African friends about my frustration with elements of American politics, as I suspect many Fulbrighters do, because Fulbrighters are the kind of people who want to get out of America for a time. I fear my impact, such as it was, may have actually been to de-idealize American politics and culture in a community where a number of lower-class bars and clothing shops are optimistically named "Obama,” and the line for the first Burger King to open in the country stretched several city blocks. At any rate, I was far too busy immersing myself in the new culture of my host country, to do much public megaphoning for American ideas.

And that’s the point of the Fulbright program. It was enormously educational—and just as educational about America as it was about my host country, as I’ll explain below. It’s an education program, as its official title claims, not a cloaked diplomacy program going by another name. That’s its great value, even if, as with so many lasting institutions, it started with a different goal in mind. The Fulbright is a worthy budget item because of the way it changes the Americans to whom it awards its grants, making them more valuable citizens of their own country.