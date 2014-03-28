Mitch McConnell Bleeds Red. Why Can’t He Admit It?

Plainly McConnell himself did not make this mistake. In an email, his press secretary Alison Moore blamed the admaker—“obviously the web ad vendor has become so accustomed to watching national championship celebrations in the bluegrass state that they made a mistake with one of the images.” And there have been at least two other basketball-related Kentucky politics gaffes in the past couple weeks: When Grimes unveiled her bracket, it had Kentucky losing to Wichita State last weekend (perhaps because that way she could avoid having to choose between the Cats and the Cards in the Sweet Sixteen) and Louisville falling to Florida in the final game; and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has taken flack this week for naming Friday “Cardinal Red Day,” despite the fact that an estimated third of Louisville residents are UK fans.

Perhaps needless to say, Moore directed me to Grimes’ bracket in her email. Moore dodged one of my questions, though: whom is the senator rooting for? In fact, he has “studiously avoided taking a position on the game,” The New York Times reported today.

Which would be no more than run-of-the-mill political pandering, but for one likely fact: McConnell is a Louisville fan. A graduate of both universities, the circumstantial evidence overwhelmingly suggests that McConnell bleeds Cardinal red, not Wildcat blue. U of L, not UK, is where he went to college. U of L, not UK, is home to the McConnell Center, a civic education center, the Chao Auditorium—named for McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, Bush’s Labor Secretary—and the McConnell-Chao archives. Louisville, not Lexington, is home to McConnell himself. In 2011, in the midst of conference realignment, McConnell reportedly lobbied (unsuccessfully) for Louisville to join the Big 12 instead of West Virginia. I heard tell that when Louisville used to come to D.C. for its annual match-up against former Big East rival Georgetown, McConnell would attend, rocking Cardinal gear. Most damningly, when Kentucky came to the White House for its post-championship visit two years ago, McConnell didn’t join them. When Louisville showed up for its celebration last year, McConnell was there.

The way this to-do is being used against McConnell is to paint him as having lost track of his roots. The Bevin and Grimes campaigns have both said it is an instance of McConnell’s being “out of touch.” They note that much of his campaign team comes from out of state. It is part of a broader critique: That McConnell—a 20-year Senate veteran who has spent the past couple years scrambling to seem respectable to the Tea Party-leaning voters who catapulted the state’s undeniable political star, Paul, into the Senate—has gone native in Washington. “It fits into a narrative the Grimes campaign was already trying to tell about him being outside the day-to-day concerns of Kentucky voters,” Voss said.

But that’s not what the flap actually says about McConnell. These were plainly unforced errors. But they resulted from McConnell trying to be something he’s not—namely, a Wildcat fan.

It wouldn’t be unprecedented for a politician simply to take a side when it comes to a heated intra-state sports rivalry. Most famously, perhaps, is that Rudy Giuliani is a Yankees fan, plain and simple. (By contrast, in 1999 Hillary Clinton, carpetbagging for the Senate, dodged the Yankees-Mets question on “60 Minutes.”)

McConnell’s sin here isn’t losing touch with his roots. It’s failing to be honest about them. And this is the sports analogue of the expedient political shape-shifting he has employed to try to keep the Tea Party at exactly arm’s length. If he were simply an out-and-proud Cardinals fan, Kentucky voters, even the majority who will be rooting for UK tonight, would at least know where he stands. More importantly, they would know that he stands somewhere. Anyway, if he were simply an out-and-proud Cardinals fan, not even a “web ad vendor” would have tried to put a Kentucky player into his ad.

CORRECTION: An earlier version stated that Rand Paul went to law school at Duke. He went to medical school at Duke.