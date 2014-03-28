Mitch McConnell Bleeds Red. Why Can’t He Admit It?

Before going further, it helps to understand a few things about Kentucky, politics, and basketball—“three of my favorite things,” as 2010 Republican Senate candidate Trey Grayson, now director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, told me. First: The state of Kentucky is college basketball-mad. UK has the second-most national titles, eight, of any school. Louisville is the strongest TV market for college basketball this season—for the twelfth straight season. Louisville’s coach, Rick Pitino, won a championship with Kentucky in the ‘90s; Kentucky’s coach, John Calipari, is Pitino’s protégé. (Since you asked, Pitino and Calipari are both Democrats, which, yes, has been an issue.)

It’s sports as bloodsport, and it bleeds into politics. In 2010, for instance, Grayson’s campaign made an ad highlighting the fact that his rival, Paul, had gone to medical school at—wait for it—Duke. “We did that tongue-in-cheek,” Grayson told me. “It was to have it be a little funny, remind people Rand went to Duke and I went to UK for grad school, but the biggest thing was to build our email list.” He added, “We got thousands of emails. It worked.” Stephen Voss, a political science professor at Kentucky, told me: “Any serious politician would avoid trying to seem like a partisan in terms of one basketball team or another. It might be better to have an association with President Obama or George W. Bush than to be clearly on the side of one of these teams versus the other.” Rule-proving exceptions are politicians who represent specific areas: Louisville’s and Lexington’s congressmen playfully sparred this week.

The rough, only somewhat self-fulfilling stereotype posits the blue team as Red America, and vice-versa. Kentucky, a gigantic Southeastern Conference land-grant school in relatively small Lexington, is generally perceived as having the more conservative fanbase; Louisville, based in Kentucky’s largest and most cosmopolitan city, is for Democrats. As with all stereotypes, it is a little bit true: Louisville’s congressman is a Democrat while Lexington’s is a Republican, for instance. But mostly this dichotomy is as complicated as the politics of the state itself—a former border state that last voted for the Democratic presidential candidate in 1996 and has Senators McConnell and Paul, but also elected a Democratic governor and House of Representatives, and contains other Blue America markers, such as not being a right-to-work state.