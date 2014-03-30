The Science Behind a Laughter Epidemic and Other Ways that Humor Works

Peter McGraw: We laugh when something is wrong, yet ok—when something is threatening but simultaneously safe. It’s what I call the benign violation theory.

Take something like slapstick. You have someone getting hurt, getting hit over the head with a hammer, but you know the person’s not really hurt because they’re an actor, or because they keep behaving as they were before. Hitting someone with a real hammer, on the other hand, isn’t funny because it’s very clearly not OK. Tickling is the same. It’s a harmless attack—it elicits laughter in the ‘victim.’ If you tickle yourself, it’s boring because there’s no threat. It’s a purely benign situation. But if a creepy stranger tries to tickle you on the way home tonight, that’s purely threatening and not funny.

AR: Why did I just laugh, then?