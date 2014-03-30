Washington Conventional Wisdom About Obama Reaches India

There is a famous line somewhere about how travelers automatically compare every place they visit to their home city or country. If this is usually a sign of a limited worldview, in my case it was actually warranted! Having reached New Delhi late Saturday night and spent some of Sunday walking around the city, I hopped into a taxi to see if Indian cab drivers talk the way they do in Thomas Friedman columns. No luck. But I did have a conversation with a man outside of the Taj Hotel which reminded me of home. It seems that the conventional wisdom of American pundits has reached India. Ron Fournier and his ilk should be proud.

The man I met was a personal driver from Simla. He was in his late fifties (I would guess), and asked me where I was from. I told him America, and Washington D.C. in particular. At this he registered surprise, but asked about Washington. I told him it was a wonderful city that was obsessed with politics. This led to a conversation about the upcoming Indian election, and, eventually, about President Obama. What did I think of the president, he wondered? Hadn't Obama seen some tough times lately? I nodded. Why couldn't the president do more, he asked?