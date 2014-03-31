That Good News on Obamacare? Republicans Insist It's Not Real

Sorry, but that’s nonsense. Conservatives making these arguments typically cite the same evidence that Cruz did in his interview: Surveys by McKinsey and Company suggesting that most of the people buying insurance on their own already had coverage. In February, McKinsey said only 14 percent of people buying coverage had no insurance previously; in March, McKinsey said the proportion had increased, but only to 27 percent. That certainly sounds disappointing.

But McKinsey’s survey included everybody buying individual coverage—in other words, people buying through the new marketplaces and people buying directly from insurers. And nobody would expect many of the latter to be among the previously uninsured. Instead, it’s mostly people who had coverage that carriers canceled, because the old policies didn’t comply with Obamacare regulations or because the old policies simply weren’t profitable anymore. News organizations like Politifact have pointed this out. Analysts like Gaba have pointed this out. Even McKinsey itself has pointed this out. That hasn’t stopped conservatives from citing the figures.

A better way to measure progress is to look at numbers from a handful of states that are collecting this kind of data and have reported it. Last week, New York officials told CNBC that 59 percent of people getting insurance through the state marketplace had no coverage before. The numbers were even higher in Kentucky, where officials told the network that 75 percent of people selecting plans had been uninsured before.