That Good News on Obamacare? Republicans Insist It's Not Real

Americans are signing up for the Affordable Care Act. And they appear to be doing so in really big numbers. As of the latest official update, last week, more than 6 million people had selected a private insurance plan through one of Obamacare’s new state marketplaces. But that was before a weekend of huge traffic to healthcare.gov and state-run websites, record call volume to telephone help centers, and queues outside outreach offices in California and even Texas. Charles Gaba, the Michigan-based analyst who runs the website ACASignups.net, now projects that 6.72 million people will sign up for private insurance by the time open enrollment ends.

Even accounting for the fact that some of these people won't actually pay their premiums, these figures would seem to undermine—or at least weaken—the argument that Obamacare is a catastrophic failure. Republicans and many of their allies obviously think otherwise. They are doing what they almost always do when data confounds their previously held beliefs. They are challenging the statistics—primarily, by suggesting that most of the people getting insurance already had coverage. Some, like Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, say the administration is “cooking the books.” Others, like Senator Ted Cruz, say that the number of people without insurance is actually rising.

Sorry, but that’s nonsense. Conservatives making these arguments typically cite the same evidence that Cruz did in his interview: Surveys by McKinsey and Company suggesting that most of the people buying insurance on their own already had coverage. In February, McKinsey said only 14 percent of people buying coverage had no insurance previously; in March, McKinsey said the proportion had increased, but only to 27 percent. That certainly sounds disappointing.

But McKinsey’s survey included everybody buying individual coverage—in other words, people buying through the new marketplaces and people buying directly from insurers. And nobody would expect many of the latter to be among the previously uninsured. Instead, it’s mostly people who had coverage that carriers canceled, because the old policies didn’t comply with Obamacare regulations or because the old policies simply weren’t profitable anymore. News organizations like Politifact have pointed this out. Analysts like Gaba have pointed this out. Even McKinsey itself has pointed this out. That hasn’t stopped conservatives from citing the figures.