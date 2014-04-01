The Savvy Tech Innovator Who Invented "This===>"

One evening during spring break of 2011, Austin said, he stumbled across a “pretty rad” YouTube remake of an old Vanilla Ice video. Austin began to jump up and down, repeatedly yelling, “Whoa, this!”

The exclamation prompted Austin’s fraternity brothers to rush in from their motel balcony. They suggested he drop the phrase into his Twitter feed followed by a link to the video. Soon the entire Internet was grooving to “Ice, Ice Baby.”

The move was the beginning of a journey that would make “Whoa, this” (later shortened to just “This” at the suggestion of tech guru Tim O’Reilly) the most popular social link-flagging service on the web. Only three years after Austin first typed those 11 fateful characters, This has grown into an internet juggernaut. The service now has more than 300 million users worldwide, including British chef Nigella Lawson, talk show host Charlie Rose, and Telenovela star Eduardo Yanez. Michelle Obama has reportedly used This in private tweets.