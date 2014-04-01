Someone Else's Debt Could Ruin Your Credit Rating

Debt collectors often use aggressive and in some cases illegal communication tactics to target consumers, making repeated phone calls, using profane and abusive language, even threatening arrests or asset seizures. In one celebrated case, the debt collector Unicredit decorated an office to look like a courtroom and held fake court proceedings designed to intimidate consumers into paying non-existent debts.

Slightly more scrupulous debt collectors file actual legal cases in bulk, seeking judgments like the one obtained against Amrit Singh, so they can have local authorities use wage garnishment or other options to collect payment. Debt collectors often don’t inform the debtor about these cases, and even if they do, the case is in the debt collector’s name, which confuses consumers who have never heard of these companies to whom they allegedly owe money. Ninety-eight percent of the time, the defendant in the case is either absent, or has no legal representation.

The court cases habitually include mocked-up evidence and false affidavits to prove the legitimacy of the debt, similar to how mortgage servicers would fabricate documents in foreclosure proceedings. “We’ll see collectors produce statements that were sent in a particular year to the consumer, and they’ll have information on them from the wrong year,” attorney Carolyn Coffey said. “They’ve been recreated. They’ll include something for an iPad that didn’t exist at the time.”

If the consumer seeks legal representation and actually shows up to court, almost every time the debt collector will simply drop the case, as the expense of legal filings and a trial doesn’t make financial sense for them. But it doesn’t end there. “The debt just gets sold to another party,” says Ira Rheingold of NACA. “It keeps getting revolved and winding up on credit reports.” Credit reports showing phantom debts can make it difficult to obtain employment.

The hardship of contesting inaccurate debt collections becomes a tax on people’s time. In Amrit Singh’s case, he had to contact a lawyer, prepare documents and travel from his home in Queens to a court in the Bronx to dispute the debt. “It takes so much time from you plus it makes you worried,” Singh said. “$10,000 is a lot of money.” Singh’s case was dismissed, but he’s concerned that the debt will get sold and this will crop up again.

The federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act governs the debt collection process, with restrictions on unfair practices and abusive treatment of consumers, false representations about imprisonment or asset seizure, impersonations of government officials, even what times of day debt collectors can call. Individuals can sue under the FDCPA, but most people don’t know their rights, and the penalties are relatively low, offering little deterrent.

The Federal Trade Commission has made some notable progress in shutting down the worst debt collectors, but they can only enforce rather than make rules for the industry to follow. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was given both enforcement and rulemaking authority for the FDCPA in the Dodd-Frank law, and it is currently gathering data to inform a regulatory response. The problem is that the industry can be slippery. “You shut them down, and they open up the next day as something else,” Ira Rheingold said.

Rheingold believes banking regulators could offer more help by standardizing the sale of debt, and what kinds of records must be kept. Bank regulators ordered JPMorgan Chase last year to return $300 million to consumers and clean up their individual debt collection practices, and state Attorneys General have filed a number of lawsuits as well. But the market for debt, from where so many problems originate, remains largely unregulated.

For his part, Amrit Singh would welcome some action. “They should find a way to avoid such situations from reoccurring because I’m scared now,” he said. “It seems so random, it could happen to anyone.”

Image via Shutterstock.