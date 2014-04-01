Republicans and Democrats Are Reversing Roles on Israel

You used to be able to find critics of Israel in the Republican Party. Former senators Charles Mathias and Chuck Percy and Representative Paul Findley come to mind. But the Democrats, and particularly liberal Democrats, stood squarely behind whatever the Israeli government was doing. Over the last decades, however, as Israel’s governments have become more conservative, and as the occupation has persisted, the polarities have begun to reverse. You can now find the most militant defenders of Israel’s government in the Republican Party while the ranks of Democrats include a good number of critics.

Witness recent events: In Las Vegas last week, leading Republican presidential hopefuls Chris Christie, Jeb Bush, Scott Walker, and John Kasich journeyed to Las Vegas to pay tribute to GOP funder Sheldon Adelson and the Republican Jewish Coalition that he bankrolls. Adelson opposes a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “To go and allow a Palestinian state is to play Russian roulette,” he told a forum last October. He doesn’t think there is such a thing as a Palestinian. Adelson was a major contributor to Republicans in 2012, and also to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He and the coalition are closest politically to the Likud party members who have opposed Secretary of State John Kerry’s efforts to achieve an agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians.

The presidential hopefuls made no attempt to distinguish their views on Israel and the Palestinians from Adelson’s. That became evident when Christie apologized to Adelson for using the term “occupied territories” to describe the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Christie had been chastised by Morton Klein, the president of the Zionist Organization of America, which Adelson also funds. “At a minimum, you should call it ‘disputed territories,’” Klein had told the governor. Klein and ZOA call them by their Biblical names Judea and Samaria and are known for criticizing AIPAC for backing a Palestinian state. After being rebuked by Klein, Christie personally apologized to Adelson. Even a decade ago, George W. Bush was championing a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, but now a wide swath of Republicans—from Adelson and the RJC to John Hagee’s Christians United for Israel to the neo-conservative Emergency Committee for Israel—are opposed to any meaningful concessions to the Palestinians or to the very existence of a Palestinian state..

On the other side, Democrats have become willing to break with Israeli government policy when they see it as too insensitive to the Palestinians and subversive of the peace process. Former Clinton administration official Jeremy Ben-Ami founded J Street in 2008 to counter AIPAC’s unwillingness to press for negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians. J Street has become a player in Washington politics, and its youth organization, J Street U, has become a force within Hillels and on its own. But Ben-Ami was extraordinarily cautious in keeping J Street within what appeared to be the acceptable bounds of pro-Israel discourse. In September 2011, J Street went along with the Obama administration in opposing U.N. recognition of Palestine’s statehood, even though some of its rank and file thought otherwise.