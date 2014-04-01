Russian Television Is Telling a False Story About Ukraine

These days, Zhirinovsky is no less surreal in his predictions—but we find ourselves wondering if there just might be a suggestion of Russian policy in his pronouncements. “If you want presidential elections in Ukraine,” he said on Russian television, “you want fascists to win them.” There is a certain twisted logic to this. Russian policy in Ukraine is based upon the strange premise that only Russia can protect the world from Ukrainian fascism. (In fact the opposite is true: The only way radicals in Ukraine would have a chance is if Russia continues its invasion of the country.)

What Russia finds threatening, it seems, is the prospect of normal democratic elections in neighboring Ukraine this coming May. In his own special way, Zhirinovsky confirms this. Referring to the deposed president of the country, whose last act was the killing of his own people, Zhirinovsky says that Yanukovych will return to Kiev—as a birthday present for Zhirinovsky, in April. “He’s going to come back with tanks, amphibious aircraft etc. There will be no presidential elections in May. There will be mass arrests, the government will be thrown to jail, they will be tried for treason and shot. Gallows will stand in Kiev on Maidan, right where they overthrew the government. The ones who will survive will be sent to Magadan” in the Russian Far East—a reference to the Gulag.

Dmitry Kiselyov, probably the single most influential person in the Russian mass media, considered by many as the Kremlin’s chief propagandist, provides another distinctive voice on Russian television. He is best known in the West for his idea that the internal organs of gays were not fit for donation and, more recently, for his reminder that Russia could turn America into “radioactive ash.” Here is his characterization of life in Ukraine these days: “There are over forty-five million people living in Ukraine. Each of them is a traitor to the other. Because they are forty-five million people who see each other as traitors. Because everyone is against everyone there. Everything is so divided. It’s a horrible situation. It’s a real mass psychosis. And I’m so sorry that things like these happen in a fraternal country.”

Ukrainians have been under massive pressure for months. Protesters are traumatized by the memory of their friends’ deaths. Other Ukrainians, who are still learning about the tragic events, are experiencing subsequent distress. We are following the news of kidnappings and torture in Russian-occupied Crimea. Russian politicians and our former president speak openly of dismembering the rest of the country. And as if that were not enough, the army of Russia is now massed at Ukraine’s eastern border. We are digging trenches. A “fraternal country,” in the old Soviet lexicon all Russians and Ukrainians know, is one that is about to be granted “fraternal assistance,” which means invasion.

And yet, despite all of this, the Ukrainian government, like the vast majority of Ukrainian citizens, is behaving with remarkable calm. I cannot help but feel that it is the Russian propagandists, and anyone out there who takes them seriously, who are enduring the mass psychosis.