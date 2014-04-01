The Five Biggest Takeaways in Paul Ryan's Budget

Representative Paul Ryan on Tuesday released his 2015 budget, which eliminates the deficit in ten years by cutting spending by $5.1 trillion. But even with all of those cuts, the budget fails to balance the budget. Instead, Ryan relies on “dynamic scoring”—extra revenues from projected economic growth. Overall, there aren’t any big surprises this year, the last that Ryan will release a budget. Ryan is term-limited as chairman of the House Budget Committee and is expected to seek the chairmanship of the House Ways and Means committee—the powerful committee with jurisdiction over taxes.

Here are five quick thoughts. Ryan's budget…

…still repeals Obamacare

Many Republicans have accepted that the Affordable Care Act won't be repealed. Ryan is undeterred. “Left in place, the health law will create pressures that will eventually lead to a single-payer system,” his budget says.