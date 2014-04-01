Need to Know: That Big GM Recall

The American automaker has recalled 2.6 million vehicles in connection with a flaw in the ignition switch that caused it to switch into the “off” position while driving. As a result, drivers would lose steering control and the airbags would not deploy. It has been linked to 13 deaths. As for how this recall ranks all-time, it doesn’t crack the top ten 10. Ford owns the record for largest recall in 2009 with nearly 15 million cars. In fact, GM also owns the third, fifth, seventh and tenth spots on the list. GM has now recalled 6.3 million cars in 2014, more than eight times as many as in all of 2013, for issues such as power steering defect and oil leak.

Why is this recall getting so much attention?

Because GM had known about the ignition-switch issue since 2004, when a customer complaint first prompted a GM engineer to examine the part for a potential defect. Two years later, GM sent a technical service bulletin to dealers detailing the defect and recommended removing heavy keys and objects from key rings. It also gave dealers key inserts to fix the problem if customers complained. No recall was ordered. At the end of 2006, a GM engineer signed off on a change to the ignition switch, produced by the supplier Delphi, that fixed the defect by requiring more torque to move it from the “on” or “off” position.