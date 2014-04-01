Need to Know: That Big GM Recall

The NHTSA conducted special crash investigations of three different fatal crashes of Chevrolet Cobalts in 2005, 2006, and 2009. In all three crashes, the outside investigators determined that the airbags did not deploy and the ignition was in the “accessory” position. In September 2007, after 29 complaints, four fatal crashes and 14 field reports of issues with the ignition switches, the chief of the NHTSA's Defects Assessment Division proposed a full investigation of the “frontal airbag non-deployment in the 2003-2006 Chevrolet Cobalt/Saturn Ion.” Despite that, the NHTSA declined to open a formal investigation in November of 2007, arguing that it could “not identify any discernible trend.” It rejected opening a formal investigation for the same reason in 2010.

Should regulators have done more?

The NHTSA insists it acted appropriately. "NHTSA receives and screens more than 40,000 consumer complaints each year and pursues investigations and recalls wherever our data justifies doing so," it said in a statement. ”Regarding the recent recall of certain GM vehicles, the data available to NHTSA at the time did not contain sufficient evidence of a possible safety defect trend that would warrant the agency opening a formal investigation.”

But others have found fault with the agency. “I think they got an F-minus,” said Joan Claybrook, the former administrator of the NHTSA from 1977 to 1981. She faulted the agency for not opening an investigation into the defect years earlier. “The industry will always say not enough data. ...You don’t need data when there’s a design defect. It is per se defective when the ignition turns off on its own.”

Now what?

Thanks to its bankruptcy agreement, GM isn’t liable for any injuries or deaths before June 10, 2009 unless it committed bankruptcy fraud by not disclosing the defect at the time. That is under investigation. The automaker has admitted that the ignition fault has been linked to 13 deaths, all before that date. Since May 2009, GM has reported 23 fatal crashes to federal regulators under the EWR system, according to the New York Times. The Times investigation found that GM reached confidential settlements in some of those cases, but also pushed back against families in others, even threatening lawsuits against them.

Lawmakers will also investigate whether GM breached the Transportation Recall Enhancement, Accountability and Documentation Act, which requires automakers to submit EWR reports, notify regulators of any recalls in foreign countries within five days of issuance, and sets penalties up to $15 million for violations of NHTSA regulations. Senators have also introduced bills requiring automakers to turn over more information to the NHTSA about safety defects.

As for GM itself, Barra has promised a transparent investigation into the ignition fault. She has created a new position on vehicle safety as well. The cost of the recall is unknown, but could total in the billions of dollars, not including the reputational damage to GM. Expect Barra, in her testimony before the House and Senate subcommittees, to walk the line between limiting that damage and keeping to her promise of full transparency.