The Falling Dutchman: You're Looking at the Future of Photography

A video of this six-part sequence can be seen on YouTube. It is the same as—and surprisingly different than—what you see here. On the one hand, the film makes the trip look inconsequential. On the other, none of these individual images, in isolation, adequately show what has happened. Only this six-pack of stills brings out the dual nature of the fall. Kids can hit the deck 20 times a day and feel none the worse for wear. After a certain age, a fall can turn out to be the last thing you do before taking to your hospital bed for the rest of your days. This sextet makes the fall look both kiddie-harmless—and potentially life-threatening. Perhaps that’s why it reminds me of Paul Pfeiffer’s video work “Caryatid (Red, Yellow, Blue),” featuring footage of tackles in soccer games in which the perp has been edited out so that the victim suddenly and inexplicably crashes, writhing, to the ground.

The fall guy here is the former prime minister of the Netherlands, Ruud Lubbers,but you could be forgiven for thinking it’s the late Leslie Nielsen, star of the Naked Gun movies, being helped to hisfeet by Michelle Obama.

The green grass played a part in making me think of soccer pitches, but doesn’t it and the implied presence of the first lady put us in mind of something else, too? Specifically another—in fact, the most famous—handful of individual frames grabbed from a movie, namely the Zapruder footage of the Kennedy assassination? Marx famously wrote that history repeats itself, first as tragedy then as farce. This sequence makes us realize that he didn’t get that quite right. It should be first as tragedy, then as slapstick.

