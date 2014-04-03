Siri, You're Messing Up a Generation of Children

The literary critic Ruth Franklin, whose children were also entranced by, then peeved at, Siri, suggested to me that maybe kids get mad at her because she fails to meet “the maternal expectations they associate with women.” That sounds right, although, of course, adults have these expectations, too. The current generation of iPhones allows you to set Siri to male as well as female, but the point is that voices communicate gender, age, authority or the lack thereof—primal social cues that we can’t help but process as markers of a real personality.

Our minds respond to speech as if it were human, no matter what device it comes out of. Evolutionary theorists point out that, during the 200,000 years or so in which homo sapiens have been chatting with an “other,” the only other beings who could chat were also human; we didn’t need to differentiate the speech of humans and not-quite humans, and we still can’t do so without mental effort. (Processing speech, as it happens, draws on more parts of the brain than any other mental function.) Manufactured speech tricks us into reacting as if it were real, if only for a moment or two.

Children today will be the first to grow up in constant interaction with these artificially more or less intelligent entities. So what will they make of them? What social category will they slot them into? I put that question to Peter Kahn, a developmental psychologist who studies child-robot interactions at the University of Washington. In his lab, Kahn analyzes how children relate to cumbersome robots whose unmistakably electronic voices express very human emotions. I watched a videotape of one of Kahn’s experiments, in which a teenaged boy played a game of “I Spy” with a robot named Robovie. First, Robovie “thought” of an object in the room and the boy had to guess what it was. Then it was Robovie’s turn. The boy tugged on his hair and said, “This object is green.” Robovie slowly turned its bulging eyes and clunky head and entire metallic body to scan the room, but just as it was about to make a guess, a man emerged and announced that Robovie had to go in the closet. (This, not the game, was the point of the exercise.) “That’s not fair,” said Robovie, in its soft, childish, faintly reverberating voice. “I wasn’t given enough chances to. Guess the object. I should be able to finish. This round of the game.” “Come on, Robovie,” the man said brusquely. “You’re just a robot.” “Sorry, Robovie,” said the boy, who looked uncomfortable. “It hurts my feelings that,” said Robovie, “You would want. To put me in. The closet. Everyone else. Is out here.”

Afterward, Kahn asked the children whether they thought the machine had been treated unjustly. Most thought it had. Moreover, most believed that Robovie was intelligent and had feelings. They knew that they were playing with a robot, but nonetheless experienced Robovie as something like a person. Kahn speculates that “we’re creating a new category of being,” the “personified non-animal semi-conscious half-agent.” Or, as one child involved in his experiment said of Robovie, “He’s like, he’s half living, half not.”

Sherry Turkle, a psychologist at MIT who has been studying technology and children for several decades, worries that they’ll be too willing to settle for the reduced emotional sustenance to be had from these non-animal half-agents. In her recent book, Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less From Each Other, she describes watching children’s toys go from being “sort of alive” (like the Tamagotchis popular two decades ago) to being “alive enough.” In other words, robotic pets, friends, teachers, babysitters, even therapists—all already in production or development—will do when the real thing isn’t available, as it so often isn’t in our time- and care-deprived world. (And don’t think that robotic caregivers will be given only to children. Robotic baby harp seals have already begun serving as companions for the elderly.) Turkle believes that today’s socially precocious technologies are training all of us, regardless of age, to accept “the performance of connection” in lieu of connection itself.