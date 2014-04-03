Siri, You're Messing Up a Generation of Children

Sherry Turkle, a psychologist at MIT who has been studying technology and children for several decades, worries that they’ll be too willing to settle for the reduced emotional sustenance to be had from these non-animal half-agents. In her recent book, Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less From Each Other, she describes watching children’s toys go from being “sort of alive” (like the Tamagotchis popular two decades ago) to being “alive enough.” In other words, robotic pets, friends, teachers, babysitters, even therapists—all already in production or development—will do when the real thing isn’t available, as it so often isn’t in our time- and care-deprived world. (And don’t think that robotic caregivers will be given only to children. Robotic baby harp seals have already begun serving as companions for the elderly.) Turkle believes that today’s socially precocious technologies are training all of us, regardless of age, to accept “the performance of connection” in lieu of connection itself.

But what will these simulations of fellow-feeling mean for the psychological and moral development of children? “I think we’re going to be unpleasantly surprised,” Turkle told me. One risk is that they’ll turn into selfish monsters. “Imagine the following future situation,” writes Kahn in his paper on the “I Spy” experiment. “A humanoid robot, like Robovie, helps look after your 8-year-old son after school every day. ... He considers the robot his friend, maybe one of his best friends. Do you want this robot to do everything your child tells it to do? ... If we design robots to do everything a child demands, does that put into motion a master-servant relationship?” To be sure, the robot could be programmed to say no to the child. But as parents understand all too well, the key to getting a child to accept authority is knowing when to say no and when to say yes, and you wonder how a robot can be taught to know the difference.

Toward the end of his interviews with the children, Kahn asked them questions about Robovie’s moral status. They felt bad for the robot, they told him, but weren’t willing to grant it its freedom. They were OK with it being bought or sold. Nor did they think it should have the right to vote or to be paid for its labor. To the children, Robovie was “slave-like,” Kahn told me. Anyone who has read about life in slaveholding societies knows how coarsening it can be to grow up among others defined as almost but not quite equal.