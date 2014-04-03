I’ll give a few quotes showing how Kripal proceeds from these anecdotes to his main “X-Files” thesis:

The early-Victorian researchers had it right: They called dreams like the two with which I began “veridical hallucinations,” or hallucinations corresponding to real events. We are not very good at such paradoxical ways of thinking today. We tend to think of the imagined as imaginary, that is, made up, fanciful. But something else is shining through, at least in these extreme cases. Somehow Twain’s dreaming imagination knew that his brother would be dead in a few weeks—it even knew what kind of bouquet would sit on his brother’s breathless chest. Similarly, the wife’s dream-vision knew that her husband had just been killed and where his body lay. In those events, words like “imagined” and “real,” “inside” and “outside,” “subject” and “object,” “mental” and “material” cease to have much meaning. And yet such words name the most basic structures of our knowing. Or not knowing.

Kripal then discusses why laboratory tests of paranormal phenomena—phenomena like the “remote viewing” study subjected to James Randi’s Million Dollar Challenge—invariably fail. The usual excuse among advocates of woo is that the lab somehow ruins the vibes that promote ESP, telekinesis, and the like. But Kripal, in the tradition of pseudoscience, can explain away these failures:

Putting aside for the moment the fact that psychics sometimes do get rich, and that statistically significant but humble forms of psychic phenomena do in fact appear in laboratories, the answer to why robust events like those of Twain, the widowed wife, and the Stockholm fire do not appear in the lab is simple: There is no trauma, love, or loss there. No one is in danger or dying. Your neighborhood is not on fire. The professional debunker’s insistence, then, that the phenomena play by his rules and appear for all to see in a safe and sterile laboratory is little more than a mark of his own ignorance of the nature of the phenomena in question. To play by those rules is like trying to study the stars at midday. It is like going to the North Pole to study those legendary beasts called zebras. No doubt just anecdotes. Context matters. Methods that rely on or favor extreme conditions are employed in science all the time to discover and demonstrate knowledge. As Aldous Huxley pointed out long ago in his own defense of “mystical” experiences suggestive of spirit or soul, we have no reason to deduce that water is composed of two gases glued together by invisible forces. We know this only by exposing water to extreme conditions, by traumatizing it, and then by detecting and measuring the gases with technology that no ordinary person possesses or understands. The situation is eerily analogous with impossible scenarios like those of Twain, the wife, and the Swedish seer. They are generally available only in traumatic situations, when the human being is being “boiled” in illness, stroke, coma, danger, or near-death.

Really? Is it even rational to compare extreme physical conditions imposed on gases in the lab to human trauma? And of course Kripal doesn’t explain why those “messages from the beyond” have to involve trauma. Most psychic phenomena, in fact, don’t involve stress or death, including the psychic powers regularly claimed by saints, mystics, and yogis. Further, Kripal doesn’t tell us why the great majority of people who die or suffer in the absence of their loved ones don’t send telepathic messages conveying their distress. Do they lack the right kind of transmitter? And why aren’t we all receiving the numerous psychic signals which must, after all, be crisscrossing the atmosphere like radio waves?