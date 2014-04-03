Kripal’s agenda then becomes clear: he’s sick of those damn scientists telling everyone that matter, energy, and the laws of nature are all there is. He’s further repelled by the claim that, based on its record, science is in principle capable of explaining all natural phenomena. That leaves little room for religion or any form of woo.

And then of course there’s the perennial problem of consciousness. Although Kripal doesn’t push a religious explanation too far, he clearly thinks that science’s supposed failure to explain consciousness means that science can never explain it, and that consciousness must thus be a non-natural phenomenon that will forever elude naturalistic analysis:

In the rules of this materialist game, the scholar of religion can never take seriously what makes an experience or expression religious, since that would involve some truly fantastic vision of human nature and destiny, some transhuman divinization, some mental telegraphy, dreamlike soul, clairvoyant seer, or cosmic consciousness. All of that is taken off the table, in principle, as inappropriate to the academic project. And then we are told that there is nothing “religious” about religion, which, of course, is true, since we have just discounted all of that other stuff.

Actually, as I’ve pointed out many times, science does not take “nonmaterial” or spiritual phenomena off the table. It’s perfectly acceptable to test psychic and paranormal phenomena like ESP and spiritual healing, and in fact those tests have been done. But they always fail, and so, as Laplace said, we no longer need those explanations. It’s not that we’ve taken non-materialism off the table—it’s simply fallen off the table.

Kripal clearly denies that consciousness comes from our brains and obeys the law of nature (my emphasis):

We are in the ridiculous situation of having conscious intellectuals tell us that consciousness does not really exist as such, that there is nothing to it except cognitive grids, software loops, and warm brain matter. If this were not so patently absurd and depressing, it would be funny. ... After all, consciousness is the fundamental ground of all that we know or ever will know. It is the ground of all of the sciences, all of the arts, all of the social sciences, all of the humanities, indeed all human knowledge and experience. Moreover, as far as we can tell, this presence is sui generis. It is its own thing. We know of nothing else like it in the universe, and anything we might know later we will know only through this same consciousness. Many want to claim the exact opposite, that consciousness is not its own thing, is reducible to warm, wet tissue and brainhood. But no one has come close to showing how that might work. Probably because it doesn’t.

First of all, nobody says that the phenomenon of consciousness doesn’t exist. It clearly does, for we all experience it. And yes, we don’t yet fully understand its evolutionary origins and neurological underpinnings. But science has made enormous progress in understanding both of these, especially how consciousness is a brain-bound phenomenon. We can alter our consciousness through electrical stimulation or the ingestion of chemicals like LSD; we can efface it with anesthetics and then restore it; we can read signals in the brain and tell what a person is imagining; and we’ve begun to make plausible models of how the brain’s circuitry can store and retrieve our thoughts. In fact, neuroscientists have a good idea about what parts of the brain and what types of neural activity are critical for consciousness. Finally, when the brain expires, so does consciousness. Nobody has been able to communicate with the dead.

As for the evolution of consciousness, well, there’s a clear evolutionary advantage for a complex mammal to perceive and monitor its environment, including the psychology and behavior of our fellows, and so adjust our behavior to promote our survival and reproduction—all the things that consciousness does for us. Subjectivity—the feeling of “I-ness” that many claim is a great mystery, may simply be an ineluctable byproduct of our highly evolved system for processing information.

This is not to say that we understand everything, for neuroscience is a young field. But the progress has been remarkable, and gives us confidence that everything that constitutes our consciousness does indeed reside in that “warm, wet tissue.” And every bit of this progress has been achieved through reason, experimental study, and adherence to naturalism, the idea that the universe is governed solely by empirical laws. None of the paranormal or supernatural notions floated by Kripal—the teleological, the divine, ESP, or those uncanny precognitive anecdotes—have advanced our understanding of consciousness one iota.

Then comes Kripal’s inevitable kvetching about how science has marginalized his field:

Humanists have paid a heavy price for their shrinking act. We are more or less ignored now by both the general public and our colleagues in the natural sciences, whose disciplines, of course, make no sense at all outside of universal observations, and who often work from bold cosmic visions, wildly counterintuitive models (think ghostlike multiverses and teleporting particles), and evolutionary spans of time that make our “histories” look insignificant and boring by comparison. I am aware, of course, that there are signs of life in the humanities. I am thinking in particular of the development of “big history” in historiography and of the new materialisms, vitalisms, and panpsychisms of contemporary philosophy, as evident in Thomas Nagel’s recent well-publicized doubts about the adequacy of neo-Darwinian materialism, expressed in his book Mind and Cosmos.

Well, Nagel’s book was well-publicized but not well received. It was a work of philosophy of science, and was criticized heavily by both scientists and philosophers. The people who liked Nagel’s message that There Is More Than Naturalism were the theologians and the humanists who feel that science is stepping on their toes. I doubt that the “vitalisms and panpsychisms of contemporary philosophy” have gotten much traction beyond Nagel.

Finally, Kripal uses David Eagleman’s example of a Bushman finding a transistor radio, and, fiddling with its wires, decides that the voices it emanates derive from its circuits, because when those circuits are disrupted, the voices go away. (This reminds me of the paternalistic movie “The Gods Must be Crazy,” also involving the Bushmen—who, by the way, are usually called the San). How can that San individual possibly imagine the presence of radio stations, distant cities, and civilizations? It is beyond his ken.

So, says Kripal, our brain is like that radio, for our consciousness receives messages whose source is also beyond our ken. Those messages are “transhuman”: beyond the domains of naturalism and materialism—and sometimes come from the dead.

William James, Henri Bergson, and Aldous Huxley all argued the same long before Eagleman. Bergson even used the same radio analogy. This is where the historian of religions—this one, anyway—steps in. There are, after all, countless other clues in the history of religions that rule the radio theory in, and that suggest, though hardly prove, that the human brain may function as a super-evolved neurological radio or television and, in rare but revealing moments when the channel suddenly “switches,” as an imperfect receiver of some transhuman signal that simply does not play by the rules as we know them. [The radio model] puts back on the table much of the evidence that we have taken off as impossible or nonexistent (all that Platonic stuff about the human spirit). In this same generous, symmetrical spirit, it is not that materialism is wrong. It is that it is half-right. Such a radio model certainly has no problem understanding how Mark Twain could have known about his brother’s imminent funeral, why a wife could know about her husband’s distant car wreck, or why a Swedish scientist could track a fire 50 miles away. The mind can know things distant in space and time because it is not limited to space or time. Mind is not “in” the radio or brain box. The payoff here is immense: The impossible suddenly becomes possible. Indeed, it becomes predictable. What we have been doing for the past few centuries is studying the construction and workings of the physical radio. But the radio was built for the radio signal (and vice versa). How can we understand the one without the other? It is time to come to terms with both. It is time to invite Plato back to the table—to restore the humanities to consciousness. The rest will follow.

But our brain is not anything like a radio. The information processed in that organ comes not from a transhuman ether replete with other people’s thoughts, but from signals sent from one neuron to another, ultimately deriving from the effect of our physical environment on our senses. If you cut your optic nerves, you go blind; if you cut the auditory nerves, you become deaf. Without such sensory inputs, whose mechanisms we understand well, we simply don’t get information from the spooky channels promoted by Kripal.

When science manages to find reliable evidence for that kind of clairvoyance, I’ll begin to pay attention. Until then, the idea of our brain as a supernatural radio seems like a kind of twentieth-century alchemy—the resort of those whose will to believe outstrips their respect for the facts.

Jerry A. Coyne is a professor of Ecology and Evolution at The University of Chicago and author of Why Evolution is True, as well as the eponymous website. A version of this post first appeared on WhyEvolutionIsTrue.