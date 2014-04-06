Podcasts: The Last Refuge of the C-List Celebrity (and Bret Easton Ellis)

To some degree, the surge is a matter of groupthink and ease. Ice T has the proud distinction of being the first big rapper with his own podcast, but he thinks he’ll be one of many: “When somebody like me does it, it makes it cool,” he told me. “I think a lot of people might think it’s kind of nerdy—but then, ‘Oh, Ice did it? Oh, I’m doing it.’” And it doesn’t require much in the way of resources to launch—Ice had the microphones set up in his home. “You can be in your garage or bedroom and put it online for people to listen to,” Ellis says. “It’s just where we’re at.”

But there’s another possible explanation: the podcast as refuge—a place where celebrities can explain themselves without the instant combat that Twitter and the Internet usually entails. Last May, after publishing a piece in Out magazine about the representation of gay men in the media, Ellis was both scrutinized (and celebrated) for slamming GLAAD and its commandeering of gay men’s public image. “There were a lot of complaints,” he says, “But I noticed that people hadn’t read the whole thing. They had read some of the pull quotes, or read other people’s opinions of the piece and formed their own from that.” From this frustration emerged the podcast.

Ellis, known of late mostly for his firestorm-starting tweets (“Alice Munro is so completely overrated,” he wrote in October) and his ideas about what constitutes “Empire” and “post-Empire” in contemporary pop culture, morphs into a soft-spoken, long-winded movie critic on his podcast. In a self-governed conversational space, his hard edges are softened. When he first started recording, he told me, “Really being authentic and sincere for an hour was kind of a struggle. There was an initial desire to be distant, cool. I saw myself grappling with: How do I present myself?” Eventually, he realized: “You don’t [present yourself]. You just do it. And to me that’s very post-Empire.” Authenticity, for Ellis, means expressing strong opinions, even if they’re unpopular. A recurring theme is Ellis’s distaste for both Fruitvale Station and 12 Years a Slave, a film he says has been “overly rewarded for its slavery narrative.” Such an opinion might spark a mini whirlwind if floated on Twitter or elsewhere online, but the podcast insulates. “I’m just not interested in tweeting that kind of stuff anymore—the contrarian opinion,” he explains. A controversial topic can languish, or achieve more nuance, when spoken out loud with someone else without the possibility of an instant reaction from those who disagree. The podcast is a safe bet for anyone who feels they’ve been burned by the media—a quiet stronghold for unmediated conversation.

Others share this opinion. “We’ve gotten zero percent negativity,” Ice T told me. (Of course, podcasts draw a self-selecting pool of committed listeners.) “The problem with Twitter is that you have to keep explaining yourself. ... If you make a joke, some people won’t get it. ... So what I’ve done on my Twitter feed is say, ‘You’ve gotta listen to the podcast!’ I’m not answering the same questions.” On her show, Jillian Michaels often takes the time to clear up snafus—like the time she was criticized for giving “Biggest Loser” contestants caffeine supplements—or to lament the constrictions of her myriad contractual obligations. Ellis repeatedly disputes the institution of film criticism on his podcast, seemingly in reaction to the uniformly terrible reviews he received for The Canyons.

Ellis’s show, like many others, can feel like a hall of mirrors reflecting the chatty state of pop-culture today: It’s often two people in one medium (a podcast) talking about other people’s reactions in another medium (on Twitter or blogs) in response to some piece of culture that spread in a third medium (film or television). Part of its appeal is that it’s dizzyingly insular. Ellis says he’s planning a segment with Carrie Brownstein, but he doesn’t want to discuss “Portlandia.” He’d rather talk about the fact that she’ll be the first female to appear on the podcast, and to discuss the accusations of misogyny he’s fielded as a result. “What does this mean?” he asks me. “Am I a misogynist? I don’t know.” He won’t necessarily find enlightenment on the podcast, but it’s a start.