Podcasts: The Last Refuge of the C-List Celebrity (and Bret Easton Ellis)

On the surface, there’s little rhyme or reason to the influx of celebrity (or semi-celebrity) podcasters, and it’s produced a delightfully odd group: Cool-kid author and provocateur Bret Easton Ellis kicked off his podcast last fall by talking to Kanye West about films; he followed it up with a conversation with Marilyn Manson about the Bible and Hollywood parties. (“I’m having a little tequila, which I’m prone to do at this hour, and Marilyn is having a little absinthe,” Ellis warns listeners.) Health and fitness mogul Jillian Michaels—known best for her take-no-prisoners attitude on NBC’s “The Biggest Loser”—shows a gentler side on her show, offering earnest callers advice on love and life. Mixed Martial Arts fighter Joe Rogan’s longform interviews on his podcast have somehow struck a nerve among Reddit users, who’ve created an entire subreddit for his show. Ron Paul, Aisha Tyler, Steve Austin, and Alec Baldwin podcast—yes, podcast is a verb. Last year, there were an estimated quarter-million podcasts in existence. The Library of Congress cannot keep up with its podcast archive. It’s probably too busy working on its own show.

The rise of the famous-person podcast orbits loosely around Marc Maron, whose wildly popular longform interviews on “WTF With Marc Maron” revitalized his career and morphed into its own sort of career in the process. The surly comedian can draw unexpected insight and personal revelations from his guests—Iggy Pop, Lena Dunham, Carrot Top, Will Ferrell, Fiona Apple, Russell Brand, and Robin Williams, to name a few—despite, or as a result of, his often clueless approach. He has a habit of advertising the fact that he doesn’t research his guests in advance and often seems as though he is asking them to justify (or at least explain) their fame. Podcasts have since become a requisite tool for comedians, who jibe well with the format—it’s a logical place for anyone who wants to practice telling jokes without the pressure of a live audience. Comedians from Paul F. Tompkins to Michael Ian Black and Pete Holmes have found success with the form. (TV and radio talk-show personalities have also naturally gravitated toward podcasts.)

To some degree, the surge is a matter of groupthink and ease. Ice T has the proud distinction of being the first big rapper with his own podcast, but he thinks he’ll be one of many: “When somebody like me does it, it makes it cool,” he told me. “I think a lot of people might think it’s kind of nerdy—but then, ‘Oh, Ice did it? Oh, I’m doing it.’” And it doesn’t require much in the way of resources to launch—Ice had the microphones set up in his home. “You can be in your garage or bedroom and put it online for people to listen to,” Ellis says. “It’s just where we’re at.”