(Applebaum would part ways with the NWHM in spring of 2012 after an exposé in the Huffington Post revealed irregularities in the museum’s governance. Wages was serving as both president and CEO of the company and as president of its board of directors, a violation of best practices for both non-profit and for-profit corporations.)

On a snowy day in late January, 2011, Wages, Applebaum, and ten or so local historians came together for the first regional meeting. Applebaum staffers circulated a glossy prospectus with a collage of famous female figures on the cover and a mock-up of what the museum might look like inside. According to the large-font text, the central theme of the museum was to be the struggle for women’s rights and the triumph of the suffrage movement.

The historians found the focus on “great women” and the acquisition of formal political rights to be outdated and much too narrow to capture the manifold ways in which women have shaped U.S. history. We were also dismayed to note that nearly all of the women pictured on the brochure were white, and several (Mary Wollstonecraft, Olympe de Gouges) not actually American. This sort of thinking about history typifies the NWHM style. Its approach is encapsulated in this statement on its website: “Women's history isn't meant to rewrite history. The objective is to promote scholarship and expand our knowledge of American history.” While most women’s historians would agree with the second part, we would disagree with the first. We have set out to rewrite history.

Indeed, most of us long ago abandoned the “add-women-and-stir” approach to women’s history, whereby one simply attempted to find female parallels to prominent male figures and patterns of accomplishment. Instead, we have developed new categories to analyze American history through women’s eyes, such as how they used their own organizations to shape fundamental protections like mothers’ pensions and the Fair Labor Standards Act, how they reconfigured family life as part of the 19th-century modernizing process, and how their labor—paid and unpaid—has restructured the American economy. Our goal is to show the full diversity of women’s history without portraying it as a seamless path from corset and kitchen to boardroom and the halls of Congress.

We believe that a museum can show this too, but only if it works at it. It is all too easy to slip into a mode of kitschy, triumphalist storytelling. At the initial gatherings, Wages and her colleagues seemed to be receptive to the historians’ views. Thus in the spring of 2011, when we were invited to join the advisory body, more than twenty of us—with PhDs in history or American civilization, appointments at leading universities or research institutions, and long experience working with museums, presses, journals, and boards—happily signed on. We were excited about the prospect of collaborating on such an important project.

Given our qualifications and willingness to provide services gratis, we were dismayed when our offers to help were systematically rebuffed. In our letters, we urged Wages and the board to develop “a deeper and more institutionalized relationship with the affiliated scholars,” appoint a “prominent scholar of women’s history” and a “prominent academic administrator” to the board, and hire a PhD in women’s history as the museum’s director of programs.

Wages resisted our recommendations. She claimed that appointing academics to the board of directors would constitute a “conflict of interest.” The current members, she told us, had each gained a seat by contributing $25,000 annually, a condition she was unwilling to waive, even though many non-profits have board members who donate their expertise in lieu of cash. And instead of bringing in a PhD to direct programs, Wages kept on Elizabeth Maurer, a part-time contractor she had hired in January, 2013 who had an MA in museum education but little formal training in women’s history.

The bills currently before Congress reflect NWHM’s dismissive attitude toward professional history. While calling for an eight-member federal commission to explore the feasibility of the project and submit a plan of action to the president and Congress, they stipulate that one qualification for membership on the commission might be experience in researching, studying, or teaching women’s history, but this is not a requirement. Other possibilities include museum experience, fundraising expertise, or public or elected service. This means that professional historians might be entirely absent from the process.

This prospect apparently does not trouble Wages, who has eagerly testified before the House in favor of its bill. Nor does it seem to bother the growing ranks of congressional sponsors of the legislation, who currently number 88 in the House and 20 in the Senate. With both parties eager to demonstrate their ability to work together, the proposed law has found unprecedented bipartisan support. Most Democrats have long supported the project, but Republicans have only recently signed on, drawn in by new assurances that the project won’t cost taxpayers a dime, since it is to be funded entirely with private donations.

The bipartisan support may also reflect comfort with the NWHM’s anodyne presentation of U.S. women’s history, one that focuses on women’s formal political rights but omits more troublesome issues such as reproductive rights, pay discrimination, and sexual diversity. At two recent House hearings on the bill, witnesses and lawmakers mainly traded platitudes about American women’s accomplishments. Wages and Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), the House bill’s two sponsors, seemed to be competing with committee members to see who could come up with more female “firsts”: the first state to grant women suffrage; the first woman to be elected to Congress; the first women to have their statue placed in the Capitol Rotunda.

To women’s historians, this kind of exchange indicates a lack of serious engagement with the subject that is not only disheartening but also shows disrespect for the tremendous scholarly effort that has gone into building their field over the past 40 years.

To develop a credible and innovative museum, scholars must play a role in the planning process. Our group is asking both houses to ensure women’s historians a voice on the commission. The American Historical Association has also weighed in, stating in a letter to the chairs of the two House committees that have jurisdiction over the bill, “We strongly believe that any project to create a new national history museum should involve professional historians from the outset.”

We scholars are also troubled that both bills, as currently written, seem to carve out a special role for NWHM—the nonprofit organization led by Wages, that is—in any future institution. While we acknowledge its years-long struggle to keep the idea of the museum alive, our own experiences have convinced us that it is not capable of bringing such a major project to fruition.

The bills specify that the NWHM is to be considered only for a role in fundraising. Perhaps their authors were not aware of the NWHM’s record on that score, which does not inspire confidence that it will be able to come up with the estimated $500 million needed to construct the museum, let alone the additional millions that will be required annually to maintain the facility. Over the past sixteen years, NWHM has raised only $14 million, most of which has gone to cover its own expenses. To be sure, it is more difficult to gain support for a virtual museum than a bricks-and-mortar edifice, but without presenting a more robust view of women’s history, the NWHM’s leadership is unlikely to open pursestrings. If the future museum follows the course outlined in the bills, it is likely that at some point it will either have to break its pledge to be self-supporting and ask Congress for funding, or begin charging admission—something none of the other museums on the National Mall has ever done.

But Wages seems to be envisioning an even broader role for her organization if the Commission approves the project. “NWHM’s goal is to build awareness, audiences, and support for a national women’s history museum,” she told the scholars. “We do this through our legislative strategy, fundraising, partnerships, and educational outreach. Moving forward, we are developing a working plan to meet this goal. We will use existing scholarship as the basis of programs and exhibits that engage the public in our important mission….We are making headway and look forward to the day that we can share the museum opening together.”

If by “existing scholarship” she is referring to the materials already posted on the NWHM website, the future museum will start off with a very shaky foundation. And without professional historians on hand, its content will remain mediocre. American women deserve better—a first-rate historical museum of their own.