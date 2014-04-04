Letterman Wasn't That Funny, Which Is Exactly Why He Matters

But the central way in which Letterman dominated the show was that he simply insisted on doing skits and telling jokes that he thought were funny. I can't think of a mass cultural figure of such large importance who was so committed to his own idea of artistic integrity. And by integrity, I merely mean that he would not tell the kind of jokes that got cheap laughs if he didn't like them. He would do his short monologue, and then he would go sit down and chat with people on his staff, or throw something off the roof (like a watermelon), or send a camera out into the street. Sometimes these bits were brilliant—my favorites were his back-and-forth with Rupert, his deli-owning neighbor—but often they were not funny at all. They were frequently too long, or weird, or unstructured. But Letterman didn't seem to care.

Not only was this shocking, especially for those of us who started watching him when Leno was his competitor, but it made him seem nearly heroic. He just didn't seem to bother with trying to please a mass audience, even when, somewhat surprisingly in retrospect, he really was winning the ratings war. This of course was what was behind the disaster of his Oscar hosting, when he decided that if hundreds of millions of people didn't care about a stupid word game (if one can even call it that) involving Oprah Winfrey and Uma Thurman, then too bad. He thought it was funny.

These dreary bits are what made his show, at least in my opinion, unwatchable after the age of 18, or at least unwatchable on a nightly basis. This might be partly because Letterman got lazier and less funny as he got older, but it was also because once you grasped Letterman's unique schtick, it wasn't all that interesting, or at least individual shows weren't that interesting. I would still occasionally tune in and enjoy him for his banter (his interviews are still much better than other hosts') or his sheer oddness, but watching him at length was never sustainable. I was glad he was there, doing his own thing, but that's about it.