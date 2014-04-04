March Jobs Report: Slow, But Steady Improvement





Economists had projected a year of stronger growth at the start of 2014 thanks to reduced fiscal headwinds. But throughout January and February, the economic data proved weak and worries grew that growth would once again fall short of expectations. Those concerns do not seem to have played out. An unusually cold and nasty winter seems to have been a major contributor to the weak data, shutting some major U.S. cities down for days at a time.

But while the nearly 200,000 jobs is a welcome development, the recovery has still not hit second gear. Month-to-month jobs reports contain a lot of noise as the sampling error is high and revisions can change the numbers significantly. One way to filter out some of that noise is to use a three-month moving average. As you can see, job growth has fluctuated between 150,000 and 200,000 jobs for years now:





One other statistic that economists are watching closely is wage growth. As the labor market tightens, employers will have to raise wages to compete for scarce labor. Economists have been debating for months the tightness of the labor market. The argument centers around the long-term unemployed and the millions of workers who have dropped out of the labor force. One side believes that the long-term unemployed have become disconnected from the labor market, as employers will very rarely hire them. In this case, the short-term unemployment rate, which has already returned to its pre-recession level, is a better indicator of the state of the labor market. The other side argues that the unemployment rate is not representative of the labor market and that many discouraged workers will begin searching for jobs again as the economy recovers.