Obamacare Is Helping People Via Medicaid—Except In States Where Officials Are Fighting It

Medicaid, of course, is the government-run health insurance program for low-income people. It has existed since the 1960s, when lawmakers made it available to the same people receiving welfare. Over the years, some states expanded the program to include more people. Obamacare envisioned all states expanding, so that anybody with income below 133 percent of the poverty level—$15,500 for an individual, $20,900 for a family of two, and so on—could get the program. But, taking advantage of flexibility following the 2012 Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare, a large swath of mostly conservative states have opted not to expand eligibility. As a result, millions of low-income Americans living in these states remain with no viable source of comprehensive coverage.

The story is different in states that have expanded Medicaid. That explains the new figures, which the Department of Health and Human Services released on Friday morning. In states expanding Medicaid, enrollment in the two programs rose by more than 8 percent. In states that haven’t expanded Medicaid, enrollment rose by just 1.8 percent. Presumably a lot of these people were already eligible for Medicaid but either didn’t know it or hadn’t decided to do it before they heard about Obamacare. Wonks call this the “woodworking” effect.