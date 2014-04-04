Obamacare Is Helping People Via Medicaid—Except In States Where Officials Are Fighting It

Some new Obamacare information: As of the end of February, the number of Americans on Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) was 3 million higher than it was at the beginning of the Affordable Care Act’s open enrollment period. It’s one more sign that the health care law is reducing the number of Americans without insurance significantly—although it doesn’t tell us by how much or whether, at year’s end, the reduction will live up to original projections.

It's also one more window into our growing geopolitical divide—between the part of America where officials are trying aggressively to help poor people get health insurance, and the part where officials are not.

Medicaid, of course, is the government-run health insurance program for low-income people. It has existed since the 1960s, when lawmakers made it available to the same people receiving welfare. Over the years, some states expanded the program to include more people. Obamacare envisioned all states expanding, so that anybody with income below 133 percent of the poverty level—$15,500 for an individual, $20,900 for a family of two, and so on—could get the program. But, taking advantage of flexibility following the 2012 Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare, a large swath of mostly conservative states have opted not to expand eligibility. As a result, millions of low-income Americans living in these states remain with no viable source of comprehensive coverage.