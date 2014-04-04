The Frontier of Climate Change: Action in the Heartland

Event Summary
State and local politicians, especially those whose communities have suffered from the recent spike in extreme weather events, have been far quicker than Congress to embrace and implement meaningful climate change policies. Are these case studies and pockets of success enough to achieve broad-scale climate action in the coming years? What will it take to bring climate change to the forefront of policy debates? Will future candidates for public office shy away from climate policy, or will it become a key issue in upcoming elections?
On Earth Day 2014, The New Republic, Drake University, and The League of Women Voters will host The Frontier of Climate Change to address the current state of climate policy at the federal, state, and local level and the role climate will play in future political campaigns and agendas.
Frontier of Climate Change will take place at Parents Hall North on Drake University's campus from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm CDT on Tuesday, April 22. The event will livestream from this page for remote viewers that wish to tune in.
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2014
9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Drake University - Parents Hall North, Upper Olmsted - 2507 University Avenue Des Moines, IA 50311
Event Agenda
- 9:00 AM Guest Arrival and Registration
- 9:25 AM Welcome Remarks: Jennifer Hicks, Vice President of Advertising, The New Republic
- 9:27 AM Introductory Remarks: David Maxwell, President, Drake University
- 9:30 AM Headline Interview: Jim Brainard, Mayor, City of Carmel, Indiana and Frank Cownie, Mayor, City of Des Moines, Iowa interviewed by Kathie Obradovich, Political Columnist, The Des Moines Register
- 10:00 AM Audience Q&A
- 10:10 AM Panel Discussion:
David Courard-Hauri, Director of Environmental Science, Drake University
William Fehrman, President and Chief Executive Officer, MidAmerican Energy Company
Rob Hogg, Iowa State Senator (D-19th District)
Moderator: Jeffrey Ball, Scholar-in-Residence, Stanford University's Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Columnist, The New Republic
Student Moderator: Taylor Soule, Editor-in-Chief, Drake University's The Times-Delphic
- 10:45 AM Audience Q&A
- 11:00 AM Headline Interview: Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack, United States Department of Agriculture interviewed by Jeffrey Ball
- 11:35 AM Audience Q&A
- 11:50 AM Closing Remarks: Jennifer Hicks, Vice President of Advertising, The New Republic
