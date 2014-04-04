The Frontier of Climate Change: Action in the Heartland

Event Summary

State and local politicians, especially those whose communities have suffered from the recent spike in extreme weather events, have been far quicker than Congress to embrace and implement meaningful climate change policies. Are these case studies and pockets of success enough to achieve broad-scale climate action in the coming years? What will it take to bring climate change to the forefront of policy debates? Will future candidates for public office shy away from climate policy, or will it become a key issue in upcoming elections?

On Earth Day 2014, The New Republic, Drake University, and The League of Women Voters will host The Frontier of Climate Change to address the current state of climate policy at the federal, state, and local level and the role climate will play in future political campaigns and agendas.

Frontier of Climate Change will take place at Parents Hall North on Drake University's campus from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm CDT on Tuesday, April 22. The event will livestream from this page for remote viewers that wish to tune in.

Event Info

Tuesday, Apr 22, 2014

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM