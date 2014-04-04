Event Summary

State and local politicians, especially those whose communities have suffered from the recent spike in extreme weather events, have been far quicker than Congress to embrace and implement meaningful climate change policies. Are these case studies and pockets of success enough to achieve broad-scale climate action in the coming years? What will it take to bring climate change to the forefront of policy debates? Will future candidates for public office shy away from climate policy, or will it become a key issue in upcoming elections?

On Tuesday, May 6, The New Republic and The League of Women Voters will host The Frontier of Climate Change: State and Local Action in New England at The New Hampshire Institute of Politics & Political Library at Saint Anselm College. The program will address the current state of climate policy at the federal, state, and local level and the role climate will play in future political campaigns and agendas. The event will livestream from this page for remote viewers that wish to tune in.

Event Info

Tuesday, May 6, 2014

9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

The New Hampshire Institute of Politics & Political Library

Saint Anselm College

100 Saint Anselm Drive

Manchester, NH 03102

RSVP

Speakers

Dan Utech, Special Advisor to President Obama for Energy and Climate Change

Peter Shumlin, Governor of Vermont

Donnalee Lozeau, Mayor of Nashua, NH

Jeffrey Ball, Scholar-in-Residence, Stanford University's Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance and Columnist, The New Republic

Anne Kelly, Director of Public Policy, Ceres

James Pindell, Political Reporter, WMUR-TV

Michael Simpson, Chair, Department of Environmental Studies, Antioch University New England

Curt Spalding, Administrator, New England Environmental Protection Agency

Questions? Diana Ryan, dryan@tnr.com

Press Inquiries: Annie Augustine, aaugustine@tnr.com