Tonight's 'Game of Thrones' Had Some of the Series' Best Banter Yet

Tonight’s episode, in particular, showcased a few of the show’s best pairings.

Tyrion and Oberyn Martell: Peter Dinklage has been praised to the heavens for his complex portrayal of a man who everyone tries to step on (though nobody quite can)—and for good reason. Dinklage improves every scene he’s in, and perhaps more than any other cast member, completely captures the character the way George R.R. Martin wrote him. Oberyn Martell, a Dornish prince called the Red Viper who organizes an orgy and stabs a rowdy Lannister through the wrist in his first scene, makes for the perfect new sparring partner for Tyrion, who's bantered with nearly every Lannister, Stark, Tyrell, and Baratheon. With Oberyn's swarthy good looks and untamed bloodlust, Tyrion looks almost meek. But the conversation—the entirety of which is a barely-veiled threat from the Viper—serves as a reminder of how cunningly Tyrion pulls information from his foes.

Tyrion and Sansa: Sansa Stark isn't given a lot of credit. She simpers, she whines, and despite everything she's been through, remains vain and cossetted. But in her interactions with Tyrion, Sansa becomes almost likable—and certainly pitiable. It may be because in a world where nearly every sentence is a lie or a threat or a riddle, she brings out the simple, honest decency in Tyrion. In tonight's episode, as he consoles her and begs her to let go of her grief over her mother and brother's deaths, he reaches across the table and grabs her hand. On a show where nearly every touch is the stroke of a naked body or a brutal hand-to-hand combat scene, it's an incredibly tender show of humanity.

Margaery and Olenna: Margaery has been playing the doe-eyed chit with Joffrey for so long, it's hard to know if she's an amazing actress or an incredible fool. But she and her grandmother, Olenna Martell, turn a simple wedding task—choosing a necklace—into a case study of the surface and the real. The contrast between the silly, flittering girls who run off to find more wedding jewels, and the jaded, self-aware Margaery is stark: Joffrey, she says, would put "a string of dead sparrows" around her neck if he had a choice. Olenna wisely counsels her that even alone such things shouldn't be said (the "little birds" are everywhere after all). Generationally and temperamentally the two women couldn't be further apart. But this quick, simple scene offers entirely new ideas about how women wield power in Westeros.

Brienne and Jaime: “Are you sure we’re not related?” Jaime asks Brienne in tonight’s episode. Nobody else but his family is able to get under Jaime's skin so easily. The pairing, like that of Tyrion and Sansa, is of course meant to be a study in contrasts. After Jaime's naked breakdown in front of Brienne in Season 3, however, it became clear how raw the two become in each other's presence, how aware they become of their own flaws.