Protesters in Eastern Ukraine Are Chanting "New Russia," an Old Term That's Back in Vogue

Over the weekend, pro-Russian protesters rioted in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkov. They took over government buildings and arms caches, waving Russian flags and chanting things like "Novorossiya" ("New Russia"). Their aim: to declare independence from Ukraine and, perhaps, become federal provinces (oblasts) of Russia. Early Monday, separatists in Donetsk declared the creation of the "Donetsk People's Republic" and set a referendum date for May 11. “If we're impeded in holding a referendum, we will turn to Russia and ask them to move in their troops,” one separatist said.

Ladies & gentlemen, presenting what Russian media call "legislators" of Peoples Rep of Donetsk http://t.co/p6yNpE5svH pic.twitter.com/Cw0zWCLw72 — Kirit Radia (@KiritRadia) April 7, 2014

The protests are almost certainly Kremlin-backed, part of Russia's longstanding plan to "federalize" Ukraine, and to reassert control over the territory that used to be called Novorossiya. "The events in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv are coordinated from the same center," the Kyiv Post reports. Crowds are singing the Russian national anthem in streets of eastern Ukraine; some call themselves the "anti-Maidan," advocating for the creation of "the spiritually patriotic union" of Novorossiya. The Twitter account @NOVORUSSIA2014 gained thousands of followers over the weekend, and #RussianSpring and #AntiMaidan are trending.

Novorossiya is the name of the formerly Ottoman territory that Catherine the Great conquered in the Russo-Turkish Wars, which is now much of southern and eastern Ukraine. Led by Prince Grigory Potemkin, Russian forces colonized the land in the late 18th century and established the cities of Sevastopol, Simferopol, Tiraspol, and Odessa.

The area became part of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, and the term "Novorossiya" resurfaced after the Soviet Union fell in 1991. In 1994, Transnistria, the breakaway state between Moldova and Ukraine, declared that it was "an inalienable part of the Russian state's southern region, [which] also includes Crimea, Odessa oblast, and a number of other [Ukrainian] oblasts, [and is] known as Novorossiya." When it looked like NATO might expand to include Ukraine in 2003, “some not entirely academic quarters in Moscow played with the idea of a major geopolitical redesign of the northern Black Sea area, under which southern Ukraine, from the Crimea to Odessa, would secede from Kiev and form a Moscow-friendly buffer state, ‘Novorossiya’—New Russia," writes Dmitry Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center. Now, the swathe of land spanning from Transnistria to Donetsk is increasingly referred to by that name.