Don't Assume That the Rwandan Genocide Couldn't Happen Today

Starting in 1990, when a Tutsi-led rebel force launched an invasion from Uganda, those who followed the country closely were aware of the potential for extreme violence. In 1992, for instance, an analyst for the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research cited the "threat of genocidal violence" as a possible outcome of the Rwandan crisis in the event of the lack of a durable peace deal between the Hutu-dominated government and the rebels.

Concern escalated after United Nations peacekeepers were deployed in Rwanda in the year before the genocide. General Roméo Dallaire, head of the U.N. peacekeeping force, repeatedly sought to alert his superiors in New York to the growing risk of mass violence. In February 1994, he reported that time is “running out for political discussions” and “any spark on the security side could possibly have catastrophic consequences.” Around the same time, the Belgian foreign ministry sent a letter to the United Nations, warning that the failure to strengthen Dallaire’s forces could result in a "new bloodbath" in Rwanda.

As the dispatches indicate, the immediate years before the genocide in Rwanda saw the confluence of a large number of dangerous circumstances which were clearly visible to many officials even before the president’s plane was shot down.