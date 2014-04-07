Don't Assume That the Rwandan Genocide Couldn't Happen Today

KIGALI — Twenty years ago, on April 6, 1994, a plane carrying the president of Rwanda was shot down by still unknown assailants, the trigger for one of the deadliest genocides since the Holocaust. A powerful faction of Hutu radicals proceeded almost immediately to kill political opponents and then launched a coordinated campaign to eliminate the Tutsi minority inside the country, with the support of a new provisional government. Within three months, up to a million Rwandans, predominantly Tutsi, were dead.

As the solemn anniversary is marked over the next 100 days here and around the world, there will undoubtedly be special focus on the failures of the United Nations and countries like the United States and France to halt the killing. Much less attention will be devoted to the missed opportunities to prevent the genocide in the first place.

Starting in 1990, when a Tutsi-led rebel force launched an invasion from Uganda, those who followed the country closely were aware of the potential for extreme violence. In 1992, for instance, an analyst for the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research cited the "threat of genocidal violence" as a possible outcome of the Rwandan crisis in the event of the lack of a durable peace deal between the Hutu-dominated government and the rebels.

Concern escalated after United Nations peacekeepers were deployed in Rwanda in the year before the genocide. General Roméo Dallaire, head of the U.N. peacekeeping force, repeatedly sought to alert his superiors in New York to the growing risk of mass violence. In February 1994, he reported that time is “running out for political discussions” and “any spark on the security side could possibly have catastrophic consequences.” Around the same time, the Belgian foreign ministry sent a letter to the United Nations, warning that the failure to strengthen Dallaire’s forces could result in a "new bloodbath" in Rwanda.