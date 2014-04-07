Lydia Davis Is the Perfect Writer for the Twitter Era

If you ran @Horse_ebooks through The New Yorker’s fiction and fact-check departments, it might come out sounding something like this.

Of course, Davis does not just turn dada doodads into text with grammatical coherence. She produces stories that are inevitably compared to poetry, not only because of their concision and appearance on the page, but because of their obvious care of construction. “A fire does not need to be called warm or red,” she writes in one of the stories, “Revise: 1,” included in her new collection; “Remove many more adjectives.” I haven’t counted the adjectives in Can’t and Won’t, but I’m certain the total would be paltry. Most of the stories in Can’t and Won’t are just a page or two; the longest—“The Seals,” a poignant reflection on the loss of an older sister and a father—is just over 20 pages, and it feels like a marathon.

Davis is perhaps the sparest contemporary fiction writer we have—breathtakingly bold in the limits she imposes on herself. Not only are there no extra adjectives, there are very few adverbs, no extra clauses, no scene-setting, no tiresome realist blather detailing the subway route from Bushwick to Broome Street. There is no roughage in her writing—there is nowhere to hide. There are only the words—stark and striking, an experiment in just how little it takes to make a story. Her work can sometimes read like a test of discipline or the brilliant product of a dare: You thought I couldn’t do it, didn’t you? I broke your heart in one paragraph or less.

But while Davis’s brevity seems suited to our aphorism-friendly age, she owes more to nineteenth-century literature than the stripped-down speech that text messages or emoticons inspire. This influence is not obscure. Davis has said that she’d prefer to be remembered for her translations (which include a well-regarded version of Madame Bovary—a novel that was called a “prose poem” by none other than Nabokov) than for her stories. And in Can’t and Won’t, she openly borrows, even steals, from the French nineteenth-century tradition. Thirteen of her stories are printed with “stories from Flaubert” as a coda, and they are, as she writes in her acknowledgements, “from material found in letters, mostly from Gustave Flaubert to his lover Louise Colet.”

These fragments might as well be taken from Flaubert’s novels, though, so precisely do they tell their stories. As James Wood writes in his essay “Half Against Flaubert,” the French writer’s style was a function of his restraint: “The pressure of the prose is the pressure of the thought that preceded it but which does not lie on the page.” This is, of course, true of Davis, as well, and doubly true of her translations of Flaubert. “I went to Pouchet’s wife’s funeral yesterday,” begins a fragment included in Can’t and Won’t: