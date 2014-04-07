Gawker is Trying to Use 'Adult' Language. Good Luck to Them.

But where Read really risks looking a tad quaint is with his subtler concerns—the idea that “massive” and “epic” are overused rather than simply trending the way words have always done. Read gives a charmingly baroque thesaurus-style list of available synonyms for massive. But is this concern much different from the regret, voiced by eighteenth-century diarist Hester Piozzi, that people were increasingly saying “feeling” instead of “sentiment”? She didn’t much like it—to her, feeling was an action while sentiment was a concept.

All of us have visceral sentiments about words. I for one find “fridge” irritating, for no reason I can articulate—and I am well aware that the battle is lost, essentially because there exists no valid reason for my tetchy response other than some long-lost associations. If we are to formally pronounce a word “bad,” we’d better have solid reasons. Otherwise, we end up looking like, say, Richard Grant White in 1872.

For this literary critic the problem was “standpoint.” He just didn’t like it—and for what one might call reasons. “Granting for a moment that stand-point may be accepted as meaning standing point, and that when we say, from our stand-point, we intend to say from the point at which we stand, what we really mean is, from our point of view, and we should say so,” he wrote in Words and Their Uses. Why? “Stand-point, whatever the channel of its coming into use, is of the sort to which the vulgar words wash-tub, shoe-horn, brew-house, cook-stove, and go-cart belong, the first four of which are merely slovenly and uncouth abbreviations of washing-tub, shoeing-horn, brewing-house, and cooking-stove …”