Gawker is Trying to Use 'Adult' Language. Good Luck to Them.

Last week, Gawker Editor Max Read decreed that the site’s writers need to sound more grown-up. The problem would appear to be an overindulgence in, generally, “internet slang.” Read’s list of no-nos included epic, pwn, +1, derp, OMG, WTF, FTW, lulz, “win” and amazeballs, with the idea that one cannot use their ilk and sound like “regular adult human beings.”

Read’s in tricky territory, though, because so much of what feels slangy today is tomorrow’s “regular adult human being” language. To be sure, I would put more money on some of Read’s words than others, but then one never knows. As odd as it is to imagine serious people saying FTW (“for the win”) over breakfast in 2050, imagine living in the 1830s and imagine a world in which one regularly hears “O.K,” which started as affectionate initials for Martin Van Buren’s nickname “Old Kinderhook” and got a boost from standing for a hypothetical attempt by unlettered Andrew Jackson to write “all correct,” “oll korrect.” Surely no one then imagined that 185 years later we would be using the word as a synonym for, of all things, “yes.” Even jolly little “amazeballs” might seem less evanescent if we consider that the use of “ass” with adjectives—big-ass, lame-ass—seems to be with us forever, and feels less connected with the gluteal region by the year.

But where Read really risks looking a tad quaint is with his subtler concerns—the idea that “massive” and “epic” are overused rather than simply trending the way words have always done. Read gives a charmingly baroque thesaurus-style list of available synonyms for massive. But is this concern much different from the regret, voiced by eighteenth-century diarist Hester Piozzi, that people were increasingly saying “feeling” instead of “sentiment”? She didn’t much like it—to her, feeling was an action while sentiment was a concept.

All of us have visceral sentiments about words. I for one find “fridge” irritating, for no reason I can articulate—and I am well aware that the battle is lost, essentially because there exists no valid reason for my tetchy response other than some long-lost associations. If we are to formally pronounce a word “bad,” we’d better have solid reasons. Otherwise, we end up looking like, say, Richard Grant White in 1872.