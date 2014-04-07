Rule Number 2: Don’t become a believer

Above all no zeal, the French diplomat Talleyrand used to say. It’s good advice, particularly if believing clouds your judgment and skews how you see what is possible and what isn’t. Jim Baker was no sentimentalist on this one. I remember congratulating him after his success at Madrid and he told me to keep my expectations low. He knew he’d done something quite consequential, but he was never a man on some kind of crusade or mission. In fact, that day Baker half-jokingly told me I should get off the peace train while the ride was good because it could be all downhill from the here.

From everyone I talk to on the U.S., Israeli, Palestinian, and Arab side, it seems that John Kerry really is a believer in this. Nothing wrong with that unless you start believing that somehow you can do this, or that there’s no cost for repeatedly trying and failing, or, even worse, that you think you can achieve a conflict-ending agreement when it’s not possible now with the raw material you have. Far too often Kerry sounds like a prophet, warning of violence, boycotts, bad demography—warnings that are largely directed at Israel if the peace process doesn’t succeed. All of these things may well come true. But to treat his own effort as if it were the last chance for peacemaking until the end of days is a bit narcissistic. More to the point, it really doesn’t do much to help your efforts, and indeed may harm them.