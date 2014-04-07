Obama's New Move on Gender and Pay Could Have More Impact than the Lilly Ledbetter Act

Nobody should think that Obama’s actions Tuesday will fix the wage gap, full stop. The gap exists for many reasons, with discrimination likely among them. When the Government Accountability Office last looked at the issue, it couldn't explain 20 percent of the disparity between men's and women's pay, a gap that could be due to discrimination -- and that was after allowing for factors such as work patterns, occupation, job tenure, and race. Women make less than men the first year out of college even when accounting for a variety of factors such as grades, colleges, and majors, and they earn less than men at every educational level. They also learn less than men in nearly every job and every industry, including those that they have long dominated.

Conservatives like to emphasize the role that other factors, like choices about work-family balance, play in creating a pay gap. And it’s certainly true that women are more likely to interrupt their careers to care for children and other family members. More than 40 percent of women with children have reduced their hours at some point to care for someone, but just 28 percent of men have done so; similarly, 27 percent of mothers have had to quit their jobs, but just 10 percent of men had to leave. A little more than 10 percent of the gap is thanks to this dynamic, according to the Center for American Progress.

But that doesn’t mean the gap has to exist—or that government is powerless to address it. On the contrary, it’s an argument for programs that give parents more tools to balance work and family. In one study, mothers with regular care arrangements were twice as likely to stay in their jobs than those without, which helps them earn higher wages. Paid parental leave would help, by making it possible for both parents to take time off when a new child arrives without risking their pay or their job. It would also get men more involved with their children later on, changing the structure of who is the default caretaker. For mothers, those who get paid family leave are 50 percent more likely to see a boost in wages after they come back.

Some of these items are already on the Democratic agenda, although they don’t get that much attention. President Obama has proposed a universal preschool system that includes care for children ages zero to three and would go a long way toward helping parents afford the skyrocketing costs of child care. But many of these ideas are anathema to conservatives in Congress, because they would require government spending and/or interfering with the free market. Until that changes, executive orders like the ones Obama will issue Tuesday may be the best hope for a while.

Bryce Covert is Economic Policy Editor at ThinkProgress and a contributor at The Nation.