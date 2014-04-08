On Monday, pro-Russian riots broke out in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkov, and Mykolaiv. In all four cities, protesters tried to occupy government buildings and were successful in all but Mykolaiv, where 15 people were injured last night. Many separatists were not locals—in Kharkov, they mistook the Opera House for City Hall. Ukraine responded by deploying “anti-terror” operations to quell the protests, and the Foreign Ministry said that Russia is planning a “second phase” of its Ukrainian occupation.

A few of the guards who escorted me though the occupied Donetsk gov building said they were actually from Crimea, and had just arrived today — Mike Giglio (@mike_giglio) April 7, 2014

After an hour of total chaos members of 'donetsk people's republic' ask for international recognition pic.twitter.com/BAkThgm3kY — Simon Ostrovsky (@SimonOstrovsky) April 8, 2014

When Kharkov separatists (reportedly carrying machine guns) did find City Hall, they set a fire outside the building and threw Molotov cocktails into the interior.