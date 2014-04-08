A New Matisse Show Gets at the Mysterious Affinity Between San Francisco and Paris

Matisse has been so assiduously promoted by generations of critics, curators, and historians as the prophet of the big, bold, knock-your-socks-off decorative canvas that it can come as a wonderful surprise to see a more intimate, ruminative side of his art in a jewel box of a show at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco. With the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) closed for extensive renovations, some of its collections are being showcased around the Bay Area, and what you find at the Legion of Honor is a savory selection of small- to medium-sized Matisse paintings (plus a few drawings and bronzes) that brings you face to face with an imagination by turns and sometimes almost simultaneously analytic, anarchic, and outrageous. The show—contained in a single gallery and including not only the SFMOMA Matisses but also works from other museums and collections around the city—is a miniaturized powerhouse. I’d call this essence of Matisse.





The show is also a nifty piece of San Francisco history. And some history lessons are definitely in order, at a time when the new Silicon Valley San Francisco is by many accounts at odds with not only the old bohemian San Francisco that’s being forced out of rent-stabilized housing but also with the aristocratic Pacific Heights San Francisco that for generations supported the city’s opera, ballet, and museums. What you learn if you spend a bit of time with this show (and pick up the elegant little catalogue, Matisse and San Francisco) is that San Francisco’s Matisses as well as the city’s Matisse collectors are at the very heart of the story of modern art. Many of the works in this show were at one time or another owned by the Steins, the siblings Leo and Gertrude and Michael and Michael’s wife Sarah, who hailed from the Bay Area and were among the earliest and most ardent of Matisse’s and Picasso’s supporters. Who doesn’t delight in the adventures that these restless, well-to-do young Jewish aesthetes from Northern California embraced in the studios and galleries of Left Bank Paris? It gets even better, because Alice B. Toklas, the other half of the most famous lesbian couple of the mid-twentieth-century, was also from Northern California. Northern California’s incipient avant-garde met Paris’s veteran avant-garde, and the rest is mainstream modernist history. Matisse’s forthright, austere portraits of Michael and Sarah are among the treasures of SFMOMA, as is the ravishingly colored oil study for Matisse’s The Joy of Life, which you can see hanging on the wall in a famous photograph of Michael and Sarah’s apartment on the rue Madame in Paris in 1907, where they are having a meal with Matisse.