Religion Only Works When It Appeals to the Senses

The book’s engaging title (the ½ of an object, by the way, refers to the soul) suggests that a playful and perhaps even an irreverent intelligence is at work. But make no mistake: Unlike its predecessors, which attempt ever so blithely to condense and distill the complexity of the world, and in snappy, breezy prose, to boot—Tom Standage’s A History of the World in 6 Glasses comes readily to mind here—Plate’s contribution to the genre is no walk in the park. Nor is it the sort of gimmicky compendium of self-help and spiritual awareness whose pages can be easily skimmed. The book demands that we read carefully and attentively.

This is partially a matter of its ambitious reach, of the extraordinarily wide-ranging examples that accrue, one by one by one, until they form an assemblage as imposing as the Western Wall or as beguiling as a Japanese tea garden, both of which loom large in Plate’s understanding of stone as a source of spiritual power. “Stones help hold certain spaces as sacred, literally and figuratively weighing them down,” he writes, referring to the foundation stones of the Holy Land as well as those that line the path to the teahouse.

Elsewhere, we learn that drums are a “vital source of sonic sacrality” for some, the voice of the devil for others; that bread not only “connects with creation itself,” but that “Christianity would not exist without [it],” and that the “sacred geometry” of two crossed lines can be found among the symbols of ancient China, within Navajo weavings as well as high up in the cathedral nave. Plate’s interpretations, his reading of material culture, are often downright revelatory. I, for one, was surprised to discover that The Old Testament was unusually sensitive to the power of smell. “Not all people through history,” he observes in connection with the ancient Israelites, “have delighted in smoke and scents the way the God of the Torah did.” Although I pride myself on my familiarity with the Torah, I had never thought about its multiple references to frankincense and myrrh in quite this way.