The Hounding of Brendan Eich Gives New Cover to Defenders of Dark Money

Sounds nice, except it overlooks the fact that many donors are giving to those shadowy outside groups precisely so that their identities can remain hidden—American Crossroads, the group co-founded by Karl Rove, spent $50 million on the 2012 campaign through its main entity, for which contributions must be disclosed and $123 million through Crossroads GPS, which doesn’t have to disclose its donors because it’s set up as a 501(c)(4) group focused on “social welfare” rather than elections. This pro-transparency rationalization of McCutcheon would also hold more weight if those advancing it—such as Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell—supported disclosure by election-focused 501(c)(4)’s like Crossroads GPS. Instead, McConnell has repeatedly led successful filibusters against a bill to require disclosure of large contributions to major election-focused "social welfare" groups.

Indeed, the McCutcheon ruling would seem to offer an opportune moment for advocates of greater disclosure to advance their cause: to essentially take the court’s conservative majority and its Republican supporters up on their own logic, and say, "So, you think disclosed spending is better than undisclosed spending? OK, great. Then let’s disclose more spending.”

Except at the very moment that McCutcheon has provided that opening, along comes the forced resignation of Brendan Eich, the Mozilla CEO who had given $1,000 to the campaign for anti-same-sex marriage Proposition 8 in California, to give new cover to the anti-disclosure forces. Opponents of requiring disclosure by 501(c)(4)’s and by corporations engaged in political spending have for a while now been arguing that secrecy is needed to spare big spenders from persecution. They’ve invoked the precedent of the NAACP, which fought during the Civil Rights era to keep its supporters anonymous against attempts to force disclosure by Southern segregationists, but their attempts to come up with contemporary victims of disclosure have been less than persuasive.