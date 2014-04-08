The Sailing Couple Saved at Sea Are Neither Bad Parents Nor Rebels. They're Just Like Us.

Both Charlotte and her husband, Eric, were blogging the entire way—on separate blogs—on their website, the Rebel Heart. It’s named for their boat, which tells you something about how they perceived themselves. They also updated a Rebel Heart Facebook page (3,854 "likes"). Eric is on Twitter (237 followers). Several year’s worth of Eric’s snapshots are online, for the whole public to see. And a quick read of the comments on Rebel Heart reveals that the Kaufmans were deeply embedded in the community of “cruisers,” or long-distance sailers, many of whom had been following their journey through the couples’ blogs and in online forums.

In short, the Kaufmans weren’t seeking isolation. For every second of their trip, they were connected to, and performing for, thousands of people. “First ‘met’ you on Cruiser's Forum and decided to follow your adventure with blogs and Facebook,” wrote one admirer. “I was so thrilled for your adventure and now this devastating event. We are praying for your safety, a good outcome for Lyra and so hope there is a way to save [Rebel Heart] too. We are thinking of you and wishing the best and please ignore mean people giving you lectures.” (The sailboat was "sunk on purpose," according to the Times.)

Now, those of us who write about our children for money should be wary about casting aspersions. My critique is not so much of the Kaufmans, who have every right to sail where they wish, and blog as they wish. What rankles me is the sense, propagated as much by the Kaufmans’ fans as by the couple itself, that there is something rebellious about their trip, something off-the-grid, countercultural.