The Sailing Couple Saved at Sea Are Neither Bad Parents Nor Rebels. They're Just Like Us.

At the risk of being a turdnibbler, I’d like to offer a different critique of the Kaufmans. The problem is not, as many have suggested, that they set sail into the great, lonely, dangerous unknown, too far from civilization to get help for their children, should they need it (just weeks after Lyra was treated for salmonella, no less). Rather, what I find bizarre is how the Kaufmans made a show of such a go-it-alone adventure, while consciously remaining in the bosom of an extended community of thousands of supporters. I’m more alone if I forget my iPhone on a drive from New Haven to Boston than the Kaufmans were en route from Mexico to New Zealand.

Both Charlotte and her husband, Eric, were blogging the entire way—on separate blogs—on their website, the Rebel Heart. It’s named for their boat, which tells you something about how they perceived themselves. They also updated a Rebel Heart Facebook page (3,854 "likes"). Eric is on Twitter (237 followers). Several year’s worth of Eric’s snapshots are online, for the whole public to see. And a quick read of the comments on Rebel Heart reveals that the Kaufmans were deeply embedded in the community of “cruisers,” or long-distance sailers, many of whom had been following their journey through the couples’ blogs and in online forums.

In short, the Kaufmans weren’t seeking isolation. For every second of their trip, they were connected to, and performing for, thousands of people. “First ‘met’ you on Cruiser's Forum and decided to follow your adventure with blogs and Facebook,” wrote one admirer. “I was so thrilled for your adventure and now this devastating event. We are praying for your safety, a good outcome for Lyra and so hope there is a way to save [Rebel Heart] too. We are thinking of you and wishing the best and please ignore mean people giving you lectures.” (The sailboat was "sunk on purpose," according to the Times.)

Now, those of us who write about our children for money should be wary about casting aspersions. My critique is not so much of the Kaufmans, who have every right to sail where they wish, and blog as they wish. What rankles me is the sense, propagated as much by the Kaufmans’ fans as by the couple itself, that there is something rebellious about their trip, something off-the-grid, countercultural.

A close read of Charlotte Kaufman’s cliché-filled blog is in fact proof that she is the most conventional of thinkers. Her first post at sea, on March 21, reads, “I insisted that having kids would not impede on our dreams … And here’s to wishing for a more balanced day, for all of us, tomorrow.” Over a week later, her penultimate post begins, “Thirteen days at sea. For some people thirteen is unlucky. I was born on the 13th (of June) and have always considered it a number for good luck.” Her last post, on April 1, is a single sentence: “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.”