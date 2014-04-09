The Case Against Obamacare Just Took Another Blow

None of this is a knock on Rand (which, in its writeup, was quite candid about the study's limitations). It’s just a reminder that you shouldn’t take the specific figure too seriously. It tells you the number of Americans without insurance is declining. It doesn't reliably tell you by how much.

But it was another finding in the study that caught my attention:

Less than one million [people] who previously had individual market insurance transitioned to being uninsured. While we cannot tell if these people lost their insurance due to cancellation or because they simply felt the cost was too high, the overall number represents less than one percent of people between the ages of 18 and 64.

Republicans and their supporters frequently say that 5 million people “lost” health insurance, because the old policies didn’t comply with Obamacare’s standards and/or insurers cancelled them pre-emptively. Sometimes Republicans and their supporters imply that these people actually ended up uninsured. But if Rand is right—and, again, there's no way to be sure right now—then it would appear most people who lost their old plans were able to get new ones instead. That's consistent with anecdotal reports from insurers.