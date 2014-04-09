The Case Against Obamacare Just Took Another Blow

The big Obamacare news on Tuesday involved a pretty big number: 9.3 million. According to the Rand Corporation, that’s how many more Americans have health insurance thanks to the Affordable Care Act. Maybe.

Like similar studies from Gallup and the Urban Institute, Rand’s has a high margin of error and depends heavily on people responding to questions accurately. That doesn't always happen. In addition, the Rand survey suggests that the number of people with employer-sponsored insurance grew by 8 million. That would be a lot higher than what the experts had predicted. And that makes me wonder whether the estimate is right.

None of this is a knock on Rand (which, in its writeup, was quite candid about the study's limitations). It’s just a reminder that you shouldn’t take the specific figure too seriously. It tells you the number of Americans without insurance is declining. It doesn't reliably tell you by how much.

But it was another finding in the study that caught my attention: