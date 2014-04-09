House GOP: We'll Have That Obamacare Alternative Soon! Really!

You know that Obamacare alternative, the one that House Republicans promised to unveil in April? Their leaders announced on Tuesday that it’s not ready just yet.

This should surprise exactly nobody.

Republicans have been promising to get serious about agreeing on an alternative to the Affordable Care Act ever since they took control of the House in 2010. Somehow, it never happens. Conservative intellectuals have crafted some ideas and a few wonkish lawmakers, like Senator Tom Coburn, have actually proposed measures formally. But the conversation in Congress never gets past bland proclamations of principle. It’s the latest proof of what Jonathan Chait has called the “Heritage Uncertainty Principle”—the fact that conservative reform plans never become viable legislation, and exist exclusively for the use as rhetorical props when Republicans want to demonstrate they really care about health care.

One reason for the lack of real action is that embracing a plan would force Republicans to commit to the real-life tradeoffs that any reform plan would require. For example, Republicans love to say that, under their schemes, health insurance premiums would be lower. That’s generally true. But there’s a reason the insurance would cost less: It would cover a lot less. People might continue to have the skimpy policies that were widely available before Obamacare—plans with minimal coverage of prescriptions, for example, and frequently no coverage whatsoever of maternity or mental health care. Voters might not like that part so much.