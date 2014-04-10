John Kerry Could Revive Peace Talks, but Don't Count on It

Negotiations have continued between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority, but they appear to be negotiations over negotiations. Each side wants to prolong them so that the other is blamed for their breakdown. But after initially equivocating, Secretary of State John Kerry put the blame for the breakdown squarely on the Netanyahu government, which reneged on its promise of last July to release a last batch of Palestinian prisoners on March 29 and which approved that same week new settlement construction in the occupied West Bank. "Unfortunately, prisoners were not released on the Saturday they were supposed to be released," Kerry told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee yesterday. "And so day went by, day two went by, day three went by. And then in the afternoon, when they were about to maybe get there, 700 settlement units were announced in Jerusalem and, poof, that was sort of the moment. We find ourselves where we are."

Kerry and the White House appear to have given up home of pressuring the Israelis to conduct meaningful negotiations. “There are limits to the amount of time the president and myself can put into this, especially if the parties can’t commit to being there in a serious way,” he said. And Kerry is probably right that prolonging the current negotiations would be a waste of the administration’s time. But there is a path outside the negotiations for the Obama administration that might eventually lead to constructive talks between the parties. The trouble is that it will require defying not only the Israeli government, but also the U.S. Congress, AIPAC, and other even more conservative pro-Israel lobbies. It would mean supporting Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority’s attempt to bring the United Nations and other international organizations into the negotiations.

After the Netanyahu government reneged on its promise to release the prisoners, Abbas signed letters of accession to 15 international treaties and conventions. By doing this, Abbas was asserting the PA’s right to be treated as a state, but none of the treaties will have any new legal effect on Israel. On the contrary, they affect the Palestinians rather than the Israelis. By signing them, the Palestinians agree, for instance, to adhere to conventions on the rights of children and women and against apartheid, torture, and genocide. As Human Rights Watch has pointed out, the PA has opened itself to censure for torturing its own prisoners and other violations of human rights.

But Abbas has threatened that if the talks don’t succeed by the April 29 deadline, the PA will join 48 additional international organizations and treaties. These 48 organization and treaties are likely to include the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is not part of the U.N. and which has jurisdiction over war crimes. The ICC cannot currently charge Israel for war crimes, because it is not a signatory to the Rome Statute establishing the court, but if Palestine, which was given non-member status by the General Assembly of the United Nations two years ago, were admitted, it could charge Israel with war crimes committed in its territory. In a recent report, Amnesty International has suggested that Israel might have committed war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank by, among other things, indiscriminately targeting civilians and torturing prisoners. The prospect of charging officials is arduous, and it’s unlikely that any Israeli officials would be charged, but even the prospect, and the debate over the prospect, could prove chilling to a country founded in part as a refuge from the worst war crimes in history. (That particular prospect, I admit, gives me misgivings. Of all the international initiatives, this is the one the U.S. should still seek to block.)