John Kerry Could Revive Peace Talks, but Don't Count on It

After the Netanyahu government reneged on its promise to release the prisoners, Abbas signed letters of accession to 15 international treaties and conventions. By doing this, Abbas was asserting the PA’s right to be treated as a state, but none of the treaties will have any new legal effect on Israel. On the contrary, they affect the Palestinians rather than the Israelis. By signing them, the Palestinians agree, for instance, to adhere to conventions on the rights of children and women and against apartheid, torture, and genocide. As Human Rights Watch has pointed out, the PA has opened itself to censure for torturing its own prisoners and other violations of human rights.

But Abbas has threatened that if the talks don’t succeed by the April 29 deadline, the PA will join 48 additional international organizations and treaties. These 48 organization and treaties are likely to include the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is not part of the U.N. and which has jurisdiction over war crimes. The ICC cannot currently charge Israel for war crimes, because it is not a signatory to the Rome Statute establishing the court, but if Palestine, which was given non-member status by the General Assembly of the United Nations two years ago, were admitted, it could charge Israel with war crimes committed in its territory. In a recent report, Amnesty International has suggested that Israel might have committed war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank by, among other things, indiscriminately targeting civilians and torturing prisoners. The prospect of charging officials is arduous, and it’s unlikely that any Israeli officials would be charged, but even the prospect, and the debate over the prospect, could prove chilling to a country founded in part as a refuge from the worst war crimes in history. (That particular prospect, I admit, gives me misgivings. Of all the international initiatives, this is the one the U.S. should still seek to block.)

The 48 would also be likely to include the U.N.’s World Health Organization and Food and Agricultural Organization. According to legislation Congress adopted in 1994, when it was skeptical of the Oslo talks, the United States has to withdraw funding from any U.N. organization that admits the Palestinian Liberation Organization (or PA) with “the same standing as member states.” The U.S. has already withdrawn funding from the U.N. Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which admitted the PA in 2011. That crippled UNESCO, which depended on the United States for a third of its funding. And a withdrawal from WHO and other groups could have a similar effect. The U.N. itself would be the principal victim of the PA’s move, but the U.S. and Israel would also suffer embarrassment.